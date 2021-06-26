Vlad Guerrero Jr. reclaims home run lead with No. 26 against reeling Baltimore

The Angels’ Shohei Ohtani also homered Friday, his 24th keeping him two ahead of Washington’s Kyle Schwarber , who has an MLB-best 13 homers this month, all since June 12.

Guerrero homered during a four-run burst in the third inning that also included Bo Bichette’s RBI double and a Teoscar Hernández homer. Guerrero edged ahead of San Diego’s Fernando Tatís Jr. for the most homers this year. Tatís hit three on Saturday night against Arizona, reaching 25 as San Diego beat the Diamondbacks, 11-5, losers of a record 24 straight on the road.

Randal Grichuk hit a three-run homer in the fifth. Toronto scored four runs apiece in the third, fifth, and sixth innings en route to winning its sixth of seven games. Pedro Severino and Cedric Mullins each had two RBIs for Baltimore, which lost for the 15th time in 17 games after snapping its own 20-game road losing streak on Friday.

Pitchers Konner Wade, a 29-year old journeyman, and Alexander Wells, a 24-year old Australian, made their major league debuts for Baltimore, which has given an MLB-high 10 players their first big league appearances this season.

Astros finally beaten

Zack Short’s first home run in the majors broke a fifth-inning tie, and helped Casey Mize and the Tigers snap Houston’s 11-game winning streak, 3-1, to open a doubleheader in Detroit. The Astros were trying to tie the franchise record of 12 wins in a row.

Mize (5-4) improved to 2-0 in his last four starts, giving up one run on six hits and two walks in six innings. He struck out five to beat the Astros for the second time this season.

The teams were postponed on Friday, with nearly seven inches of rain falling at Comerica Park between Friday and Saturday morning. Cleveland’s game at Minnesota was postponed on Saturday and rescheduled as part of a split doubleheader on Sept. 14, while Seattle’s game at the Chicago White Sox was suspended while scoreless in the third inning because of heavy rain after being delayed at the start. It will be resumed Sunday prior to the scheduled series finale.

The suspended game will be a nine-inning affair, with the originally scheduled one now set for seven innings. Chicago’s Dallas Keuchel and Seattle’s Marco Gonzales were scheduled to pitch Sunday, but Mariners manager Scott Servais said Gonzales is away from the team because his wife is due to give birth. The Mariners are rolling, with nine wins in 11 games, while the AL Central-leading White Sox have dropped six of seven.

Another major setback for Mike Soroka

Atlanta right-hander Mike Soroka is facing season-ending surgery after again tearing his right Achilles tendon, this time on Thursday while walking to the clubhouse at Truist Park, where he was continuing his rehabilitation while the team is at Cincinnati.

“It was his first day out of the boot,” manager Brian Snitker said before Saturday’s game at Great American Ball Park. “He was just walking. I hate it for him. All signs were a go, until he took that step and felt that pop.”

Soroka faces his third surgery on the Achilles. The team says the procedure will be scheduled within a week. There was no timetable for Soroka’s return prior to this latest setback, although Snitker said he was hopeful that he could return by the end of this season.

Soroka, who was second in NL Rookie of the Year balloting in 2019 and Atlanta’s opening day starter in 2020, first tore the Achilles in a game against the New York Mets that Aug. 3. He had season-ending surgery and was working to return this season when he suffered a setback in May, which led to a follow-up procedure.

An MRI confirmed the new tear, the team said.