Will results count for athletes who test positive at Olympics?

The IOC’s goal is to maintain the integrity of the competition while sticking to the planned schedules and formats and to have a degree of consistency across all sports. Doing that in the middle of a pandemic, when an athlete may have to be pulled out minutes before an event, will indeed be an Olympian challenge.

Anyone who’d reached the final (e.g., boxing) will receive a silver medal and the highest-ranked eligible athlete will step into the vacancy. Otherwise competitors will be credited with the minimum level that they’d achieved. While that policy is straightforward in sports like tennis, beach volleyball and badminton which progress across multiple days, it doesn’t work in those like fencing, weightlifting and judo that are held on one day.

What happens should athletes test positive for COVID during the Games and have to withdraw? Will their results stand? Yes, says the IOC, but it will depend upon their sport.

Ledecky, Dressel could net six golds

Katie Ledecky and Caeleb Dressel, who left everyone in their backwash at the Olympic swimming trials in Omaha, each could have a chance at six gold medals in Tokyo.

Dressel, who’ll swim the 50- and 100-meter freestyles, the 100 butterfly, the 4 x 100 freestyle relay and probably the 4 x 100 medley relay, also likely will be picked for the new mixed medley relay, which will have two men and two women.

Ledecky, who’ll race the 200, 400, 800 and 1,500 freestyles and the 4 x 200 freestyle relay, may be tapped for the 4 x 100 freestyle relay that she anchored in Rio. Even though Ledecky didn’t swim the 100 at the trials, anyone on the team is eligible for any relay based on coaches’ discretion. Among the criteria are past relay performances, where Ledecky shines.

That’s also why Simone Manuel, who anchored the winning 4 x 100 medley relay in Rio and led off the 4 x 100 that took silver, would be a solid choice even though she was seventh in the 100 in Omaha (she qualified in the 50). If the Americans want to beat the favored Australians they’re better off having two proven champions in the quartet.

Trials for some reigning champs

Shot putter Ryan Crouser, the defending Olympic champion, made his second Olympic team with a world record throw at the trials. Charlie Riedel/Associated Press

Heading into the weekend only four reigning Olympic or world champions have made the US track and field team for Tokyo at the Oregon trials — shot putters Ryan Crouser and Joe Kovacs, pole vaulter Sam Kendricks, and hurdler Brianna Rollins-McNeal (pending her doping appeal). Shot putter Michelle Carter withdrew after recent ankle surgery, hurdler Nia Ali has a newborn and Donavan Brazier finished a shocking last in the 800. Another seven have yet to compete — long jumper Tianna Bartoletta, hurdler Grant Holloway and hammer thrower DeAnna Price (Saturday) and long jumper Jeff Henderson, hurdler Dalilah Muhammad, sprinter Noah Lyles and metric miler Matt Centrowitz (Sunday).

Age just a number for US women’s soccer team

Since the US women’s soccer team is reigning global champion and riding a 42-match unbeaten streak it’s understandable that the Olympic roster has only one player (Hanson native Kristie Mewis) who wasn’t on the 2019 World Cup team and 11 from the Rio group.

What’s concerning for a squad that will be playing five matches in 13 days is that its average age is over 30 and most of the projected starters are 32 or older including Carli Lloyd (39 next month), Becky Sauerbrunn (36) and Megan Rapinoe (35).

“I don’t judge the players by their age,” said coach Vlatko Andonovski, whose team will face Mexico in two East Hartford tuneups before heading overseas. “They are either good, perform well and can help us win or they can’t.”

Only two holdovers for men’s basketball team

Kevin Durant (left) and Draymond Green (center) are the only two returnees from the Rio Games that will play for the US in Tokyo. REUTERS

Given a year’s delay, an NBA season that was the longest-ever followed by the current one that won’t end until just before the Games, plus the prospect of playing in semi-quarantine halfway around the planet, it’s no surprise Kevin Durant (his third team) and Draymond Green are the only holdovers from the US men’s basketball team that won gold in Rio and that only Jayson Tatum and Khris Middleton return from the world squad that finished a dismal seventh in 2019. Injuries and fatigue clearly narrowed the list of the willing. Odds are that there’ll be significantly more hands up for Paris three years from now.

A nice mix for women’s basketball team

The US women’s basketball team, heavily favored to claim a record seventh straight Olympic crown, is evenly split between gilded veterans and rookies. Sue Bird and Diana Taurasi will be shooting for their fifth gold medals, Sylvia Fowles her fourth, Tina Charles her third and Brittney Griner and Breanna Stewart their second.

The newbies are Ariel Atkins, Napheesa Collier, Skylar Diggins-Smith, Chelsea Gray, Jewell Loyd and A’ja Wilson. The squad’s average age is 30, skewed by Bird (40 years old) and Taurasi (39).

Had Nneka Ogwumike not had an untimely knee sprain she likely would have made the roster.

“It breaks my heart,” said coach Dawn Staley, who feels that Ogwumike would have been good to go had the decision been made just before the Games.

Not many guarantees in gymnastics

Only the top two women and the men’s winner at this weekend’s Olympic gymnastics trials in St. Louis are guaranteed places on the team. The selection committees will choose everyone else with an eye to covering every apparatus in the team competition with just four athletes, one fewer than last time.

The extra women’s entries earned by the US — an all-arounder and specialist Jade Carey — won’t be eligible for the team event nor will the extra men’s specialist. The men’s runner-up will have to place in the top three in three events to take an automatic spot. That’s how important all-arounders are under the new format.

John Powers can be reached at john.powers@globe.com. Material from Olympic committees, sports federations, interviews and wire services was used in this report.