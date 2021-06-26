Worcester’s Stephen Nedoroscik shines on pommel horse but fails to make Olympic team at Trials

“I was happy to hit a routine,” said Nedoroscik, who currently trains at Penn State. “This is my first trials event after all, many of these guys have competed at world trials and Olympic Trials before. I was struggling mentally this whole week, and to hit a routine when the moment really counted was wonderful.”

Nedoroscik, a pommel horse specialist, ended up with the highest score on the apparatus during the second day of the Trials in St. Louis, Mo., on Saturday. He hit a complicated turn sequence called a triple Russian while holding onto just one pommel, then nailed his dismount, but his 14.65 on the apparatus wasn’t enough to earn him a spot on the Olympic team or the slate of alternates.

It wasn’t the Olympic Trials experience Stephen Nedoroscik wanted, but the Worcester native is not deterred from pursuing his gymnastics career further.

His main competition on the apparatus, longtime NCAA rival Alec Yoder of Ohio State, earned a higher two-day total (29.6 to Nedoroscik’s 28.3), and was named to the specialist spot on the Olympic men’s gymnastics team.

Along with Yoder, the men’s gymnastics team headed to Tokyo is Brody Malone (who won the all-around title at Trials), Yul Moldauer, Shane Wiskus, and Sam Mikulak. This marks Mikulak’s third Olympic team selection. The alternates are Brandon Briones, Cameron Bock, Allan Bower, Akash Modi, and rings specialist Alex Diab.

Going into this week’s Olympic Trials, Nedoroscik said he wanted to show judges and the selection committee how “clean and consistent” he had been trending in practices in the weeks between the national championships and this event. However, his first night at the Trials on Thursday was not what he planned. When trying to pull off a difficult E-rated skill on one pommel (instead of using both handles of the horse, he swung around holding just one, which is valued higher), he fell. Sheepishly, he remounted and finished off the routine, which included a difficult sequence involving a Sohn, a reverse Sohn, and a Wu skill.

Nedoroscik hit his dismount and earned a 13.65 — a score that would still place him fifth on the apparatus at the end of the first night of competition. However, to contend for the specialist spot, he needed to hit both nights of competition with scores of a 15 or above. His main competition on pommel horse, Yoder, a Youth Olympic Games bronze medalist in 2014, continued the strong showing he had at the National Championships, hitting his first night routine for a leading score of 15.05.

“I’m disappointed, but I did the best I could,” Nedoroscik told the NBC cameras immediately following his performance Thursday.

Still, USA Gymnastics’ selection committee wrestled with the decision after the Trials concluded Saturday afternoon, taking close to the full halfhour allotted to make their decision. Before the Trials began, High Performance Coordinator Brett McClure stated that their intent for the team’s specialist spot was to take a gymnast who could consistently put up scores that would contend in the top three in the world on his chosen apparatus. Nedoroscik had scored an internationally competitive score over 15 consistently at the National Championships, but not at the Olympic Trials. That dropped him off the main team specialist spot.

“Ultimately, Yoder’s start value and first-place finish [at Trials] separated him from the rest of the guys,” said McClure.

For the alternate specialist spot, Nedoroscik was then battling Alex Diab of the University of Illinois, who hit both of his rings routines at Trials, scoring a 14.5 and 14.9. At the end of the day, his consistency this week beat out Nedoroscik.

But this is far from the end for Nedoroscik, who said even before the Trials that he would consider staying in the sport to try for the 2024 Games. He only emerged as an international contender midway through this Olympic quad, and has earned both valuable lessons and many fans in that short time.

“I have complete confidence in myself to grow from this experience, and to flourish even when under pressure,” said Nedoroscik.

