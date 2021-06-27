Region’s lab space boom continues as high-rise moves forward in Malden

A developer has won approval for a nine-story office building in downtown Malden that would add to a cluster of projects seeking to attract life-sciences companies to the city center.

The Malden City Council on June 22 signed off on the planned project by Quaker Lane Capital at 11 Dartmouth Street, where the developer says it intends to create space for retail, with offices above “targeted at innovation-driven tenants, including public and private sector organizations as well as entrepreneurial and research and development focused firms.”

The 160,000-square-foot project comes as developers throughout the region are investing heavily in lab space, betting that life sciences will be a key to the future of the Boston’s economy. In Malden, additional office space is coming online to support companies working on research and development.