Brookline teen takes home top prize in the Scholastic Art and Writing Awards

The opening scene of Ashley Xu’s short story “ Boston, 3:26 P.M. ” describes a drone dropping food at the door of a college student, in a world in which a deadly pandemic has made it too dangerous to venture outside.

The judges for the 2021 national Scholastic Art and Writing Awards awarded Xu a gold medal, the contest’s highest honor, for her 3,000-word short story.

Xu, a rising junior at Boston’s Winsor School, wrote the story over a month in fall 2020. In “Boston, 3:26 P.M.,” the main character, Emily, wins a lottery to visit any outside location she wishes for a day. She’s allowed to bring along a companion through the use of “transmission goggles,” which allows a remote individual to access all of her sensory experiences. Emily, a college student in San Francisco, chooses to go to Boston and bring her mom, who has contracted the unsurvivable virus, through the goggles.

“I knew that I wanted to write about the pandemic,” Xu said in an interview. “I felt a lot of the isolation and uncertainty, as I’m sure everyone did. So I really wanted to write a piece that channeled those emotions, but … I tried to add a hopeful, optimistic spin at the end.”

Advertisement

Xu has entered the Scholastic awards since she was in seventh grade, but this is her first time taking home the top prize. “Seventh grade was the first time I thought of myself as a creative writer or thought, ‘Oh, maybe this is something that I could actually do,’” the Brookline teen said. “Scholastic definitely kind of catalyzed my passion.”

Xu’s love of science fiction literature, such as Ray Bradbury’s short stories, inspired her to write her own. “Quarantine felt very dystopian to me,” she said. “It just inherently seemed a little bit sci-fi to me, and I wanted to magnify those things that I noticed.”

Advertisement

The mother-daughter relationship at the core of the story, Xu said, was inspired by her relationship with her own mother. The story went through several drafts, which she showed mainly to her mom, before arriving at the final product.

“I really wanted to explore how while the pandemic was isolating, it also kind of brought people together,” she said. “Me and my mother, we’re very close, but before the pandemic, we never really had time to talk deeply about things. But during quarantine we were stuck at home together, and I feel like I really did get to know her better.”

After winning the regional Gold Key for the Massachusetts region, Xu’s story went on to be judged in the national awards. The day the winners were announced in March, she had to keep refreshing her computer — with her mom next to her — to get her results. “It felt pretty surreal. I really didn’t expect it,” she remembered.

Xu, alongside her zeal for creative writing, co-founded AA Tutoring, a student-run organization that donates all its proceeds to the Massachusetts General Hospital Emergency Response Fund, and holds a summer internship at the Drift(less) Literary agency.

“Writing is something that I want to do for the rest of my life,” Xu said. “I’ve recently been interested in physics and astrophysics. So I feel like in college I want to try to tie those together and maybe try to write sci-fi, or something like that.”

Advertisement

The annual Scholastic Art and Writing Awards, founded in 1923, has awarded prizes to writers like Sylvia Plath, Stephen King, and Amanda Gorman. Entries are judged based on originality, technical skill, and “emergence of a personal voice or vision,” according to the Awards’ website.

Boston student Leilingxuan Xu, who recently graduated from the Boston Trinity Academy, won a gold medal for his artwork “The Okra.” Five other Boston students took home silver medals.

Dana Gerber can be reached at dana.gerber@globe.com