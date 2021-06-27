This entrepreneur was inspired by the MFA — now she makes puzzles from the original works of female artists

“It was impossible,” Marcotte said in an interview. “How could we not name female artists?”

In 2019, Kaylin Marcotte stood in front of a Georgia O’Keeffe painting at the Museum of Fine Arts. The exhibit, curated to celebrate the work of underrepresented 20th-century female artists, called on its viewers to name five women artists. She and her friends could name two: Georgia O’Keeffe and Frida Kahlo.

The experience inspired Marcotte to found JIGGY Puzzles, a company that creates unique puzzles from the original works of emerging women artists.

Kaylin Marcotte, the founder of JIGGY Puzzles. JIGGY

Her visit to the MFA was critical to the development of JIGGY. But Marcotte’s love of puzzles predates the company to 2014, when she began solving puzzles to unwind from her demanding job at a startup. Coming home to her puzzles each night, she soon found herself dismayed by the offerings of dull and cheesy illustrations: “grandma’s photos, stock photography, animals, and watercolors.”

That’s when she asked, “What would the puzzle of my dreams look like?”

She devised a business plan and eventually launched JIGGY Puzzles in early 2019.

At JIGGY, a varying portion of every sale (depending on the campaign, artwork, and puzzle size) goes directly to the featured artist. Marcotte says this is her way of building a business model that benefits women artists. She is hyper aware of representation in the arts, and as a female business owner, she understands the importance of creating spaces for women in male-dominated industries.

“I don’t take being a female founder lightly,” she said. “I think there’s an opportunity to show what can be done differently with female teams or female leaders. I take that as a responsibility.”

To put her mission to practice, JIGGY is run by a team of women. Marcotte values the creative community created for and by women and hopes to see an increase of investment in women-owned businesses. The Harvard Business Review reported that in 2019, only 2.8 percent of funding went to women-led startups. That fell to 2.3 percent in 2020.

A big step in the investment process for Marcotte was a deal with entrepreneur Mark Cuban on season 12 of “Shark Tank.” Cuban invested $500,000 in exchange for 15 percent equity in the company and agreed to match her fundraising efforts, projected to increase to $50,000, according to Business 2 Community. The episode aired in April on ABC.

JIGGY launched its third puzzle collection this month: “Wanderlust.” Each artwork in the new series is an illustrated sneak peek into the summer.

“We wanted to evoke what we’re all feeling this summer,” Marcotte said. “Travel, hope, and optimism.”

"Plants Over Plans" by Maggie Stephenson. JIGGY Puzzles

In “Plants Over Plans,” an 800-piece puzzle designed by Florida-based artist Maggie Stephenson, a figure of a woman stretches back into a lush backdrop of flora. Orange fruit and white flowers dangle in the composition. “Cali View” by Domonique Brown is a 450-piece puzzle showing a pair of white sneakers trekking through a coral and blue mountain trail.

"Cali View" by Domonique Brown. JIGGY Puzzles

JIGGY puzzle artists hail from across the world. Previous collections have included works by Strasbourg, France-based artist and social media influencer Jessi Raulet, Belgian watercolor illustrator Isabelle Vandeplassche, and Yemen-born designer Zulfa Ishak.

When you order a JIGGY puzzle, the pieces come in a cylindrical glass jar. The set includes a tube of puzzle glue and a metal straight-edge tool to spread the glue onto the back of the puzzle when you’re done. Finding quality suppliers to avoid plastic use was a priority for Marcotte. She found aluminum tubes for her glue. Her boxes are made of water-based cardstock. All the packaging that comes with her products is reusable and recyclable.

“The cheap, easy answer is plastic, and it took so long and so much more energy and effort to get around that,” Marcotte said. “Sustainable packaging looks more beautiful than plastic could ever be.”

The innovative product has caught the attention of major retailers. JIGGY Puzzles are available for purchase at high-end department stores like Bloomingdale’s, Nordstrom, and Selfridges. There’s an entire line of puzzles designed in collaboration with Anthropologie, and Gwyneth Paltrow’s GOOP has picked up Julia Heffernan’s puzzle “Boobs” for sale on its website.

For JIGGY, Marcotte said the demand for puzzles increased dramatically during the pandemic, and the brand sold out of inventory in the spring of 2020. Solving puzzles seemed to provide a healthy distraction during a moment of collective uncertainty.

One woman who was quarantining alone wrote in to Marcotte to say that she aided her pandemic insomnia with late-night puzzle sessions. The founder also heard from families who gathered around dinner tables to solve JIGGY Puzzles, and a group of friends said they even got on Zoom calls together for virtual puzzle parties.

“When you’re solving a puzzle, time passes. You’re focused and present. To hear positive feedback about JIGGY during such anxious moments was really fulfilling,” Marcotte said.

The consumer appetite for stylish puzzles reverberated through the market in 2020. Many millennial-focused puzzle businesses capitalized on the skyrocketing demand in sales triggered by the lockdowns. Piecework Puzzles, similarly founded by two women entrepreneurs, launched their brand in July 2019 and saw a 910 percent increase in sales in one month of the pandemic, according to USA Today.

These modern, mission-driven companies understand their target audience; Ordinary Habit, a Pennsylvania-based puzzle company founded by a mother-daughter duo, commits a monthly donation to The Loveland Foundation, a non-profit dedicated to empowering Black women and girls. Puzzle companies hope to bring a moment of calm and healing to our culture of obsessive chaos.

“At the end of the day, I just want to spread puzzle joy, be present, connected, and just have fun!” Marcotte said.

The company’s Instagram account is full of support from enthusiastic fans. In response to a picture of “No Rain No Flowers,” a 450-piece puzzle by Spanish designer Ana Hard that dons the title phrase above a selection of colorful flowers, one user wrote:

“Love this puzzle! My parents have a small flower business and we truly know the meaning of that statement!”

The puzzles range from $40 for 450-piece sets and $49 for 800 pieces. In addition individual purchases, the JIGGY Puzzle Club provides a recurring subscription of 500-piece puzzles for $26 to $32 each month.

