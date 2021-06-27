37-year-old Haverhill man injured in shooting

A 37-year-old Haverhill man was shot Saturday night near the intersection of Shelley Road and Ward Hill Connector, Haverhill police said.
The shooting took place around 10:45 p.m., and the man was taken to a Boston-area hospital with injuries that were serious but not life-threatening, police said in a statement, which did not identify the victim.
The incident is under investigation and no suspects have been identified, police said. The department asks that anyone with information call Detective Matthew Woodman at 978-373-1212.