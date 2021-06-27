Heat emergency to begin Monday, when temperatures could reach 96 degrees

There will be a chance of showers Tuesday after 1 p.m. and Wednesday after 10 a.m., according to the weather service.

Temperatures could reach up to 98 degrees Tuesday and 94 degrees Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service.

A heat emergency will go into effect Monday — when temperatures could reach up to 96 degrees, with heat indexes as high as 101 ― and last until Wednesday, officials said.

Temperatures will be about 15 degrees higher than in a typical year, when temperatures average about 80 degrees in late June, Rob Megnia, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service, said in a phone interview.

During the nights, temperatures will remain above 70 degrees, offering little relief, according to the weather service.

“It’s not going to be one of those types of heats where it’s really hot during the day and things air out overnight, and you start out with a nice, cool morning before things get hot again,” Megnia said. “It’s going to be an extended period of just hot, muggy conditions.”

High humidity will make it difficult for things to cool overnight, he said, warning of the effects the heat could have.

“An extended period of being hot — if you’re not staying cool — can wear on you over a few days,” he said.

A heat advisory began Sunday for the Merrimack Valley, where temperatures were expected to reach the mid to upper 90s Sunday afternoon, the weather service said in a tweet.

Boston Centers for Youth & Families will operate cooling centers Monday through Wednesday from 10:30 a.m. to 6 p.m., Acting Mayor Kim Janey’s office said in a statement.

“It is going to be dangerously hot so I’m asking everyone to take steps to stay safe over the next few days. Let’s look out for each other, Boston,” Janey said in the statement. “If you see someone outside who appears in distress and needs help, call 911 right away.”

The Frog Pond on Boston Common and tot sprays will be open at parks and playgrounds, several indoor BCYF pools will be open for swimming, and the BCYF Mirabella Pool will be open Wednesday, according to the statement. People can preregister for a swimming time online.

Janey offered safety tips, urging people to stay hydrated, limit outdoor activity to the morning and evening, wear sunscreen, and not leave children or pets alone in vehicles.

“Drink plenty of water,” she said. “Try to avoid strenuous outdoor activity during the middle of the day. And find ways to stay cool. Anyone who needs a place to beat the heat can come inside and rest in the air conditioning at one of our cooling centers.”

