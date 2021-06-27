Man dies after jumping from Jamestown bridge in R.I.

JAMESTOWN, R.I. — The North Kingstown Fire and Police Departments responded Sunday night to reports of a person who jumped from the Jamestown Verrazzano Bridge.

Fire Chief Scott Kettelle said the departments received calls that there was a possible jumper on the bridge around 5 p.m. Units stationed close by arrived on the scene where they determined a middle-aged man had apparently jumped.

Kettelle said the Narragansett Bay Marine Task Force responded, and the North Kingstown Marine 5, a 37-foot fireboat, arrived conducted a brief search before they found the victim. The victim was then returned to Wickford Town Dock where Kettelle said responders attempted to resuscitate him, and continued efforts to Kent County Hospital in Warwick.