These maps show just how hot it will be in Mass. over the next few days

Temperatures are expected to climb above 90 degrees over the next few days, but it could feel as hot as 104 degrees on both Monday and Tuesday afternoon, according to the National Weather Service .

For the second time this season, Massachusetts is expected to contend with another oppressive wave of heat.

In the Boston and Milton areas, 90 degree days are on the rise — occurring both earlier and more often. The extreme heat falls in line with the trends that meteorologists have been tracking.

The sizzling temperatures forecasted statewide have prompted the National Weather Service to issue a heat advisory from mid-morning on Sunday through early Tuesday night. The advisory applies to all of southern New England, excluding areas towards the south coast and east slopes of the Berkshires.

In response to the likely heat wave, Acting Mayor Kim Janey has also issued a heat emergency to go into effect in Boston on Monday.

The heat and humidity will peak on Monday and Tuesday, the National Weather Service said in a tweet. There will be little nighttime relief, according to forecasters, and overnight lows will remain above 70 degrees in urban areas.

A map outlining the oppressive heat expected from Sunday through Tuesday. NWS Boston

Because of climate change, more nights are hot. Over the course of the past several decades, recorded low temperatures of 70 degrees or higher in the Boston and Milton areas have steadily increased.

And as the climate continues to warm up, it’s Boston’s “heat islands” — primarily concentrated in lower-income neighborhoods throughout the city — that will most acutely feel its effects, including heat-related illness.

The heat wave is expected to continue into Wednesday before “somewhat cooler” temperatures arrive by Thursday, forecasters said. Dry weather is also likely to dominate the first half of the week, aside from possible spot showers or thunderstorms.

Temperatures are expected to reach the lowers 90s, “generally to the northwest of Boston to [the] Providence line,” forecasters said. It will also be quite humid on Sunday, “with dew points in the upper 60s to near 70.”

Maps from the National Weather Service show the temperature in Boston reaching as high as 97 degrees, with Greenfield climbing to 100 degrees and Lawrence up to 99 degrees, respectively.

The highest temperatures expected in the region on Sunday. NWS Boston

The highest temperatures expected for the region on Sunday. NOAA

The excessive heat risk forecasted by the National Weather Service on Sunday — noted by the yellow coloring on the map below — is lower than what is expected on both Monday and Tuesday.

In the areas colored yellow on the map — defined as the “limited” risk level — the National Weather Service says that heat exhaustion is “possible with prolonged exposure.”

The excessive heat risk for the region on Sunday. NWS Boston

Both the heat and humidity will reach an oppressive level on Monday. Forecasters said there will be plenty of sunshine, as well as gusty southwest winds.

Temperatures throughout the region will likely be around the mid-90s and higher. But dew points, expected to be near 70 degrees, will make it feel as though it is as hot as 104 degrees during the afternoon.

In one map from the National Weather Service, the maximum temperature expected on Monday in Boston is 101 degrees, with several areas of the state including Bedford and Amherst predicted to reach even higher.

The highest temperatures expected for the region on Monday. NWS Boston

The highest temperatures expected for the region on Monday. NOAA

The excessive heat risk for Massachusetts increases on Monday, with the majority of the eastern portion of the state, along with parts of Western Massachusetts, designated as being at limited risk.

Heat exhaustion is possible in these areas with prolonged exposure.

The excessive heat risk for the region on Monday. NWS Boston

The heat wave is likely to continue through at least the middle of the week, forecasters said. There is a chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms “on a daily basis but no washouts are expected.”

Temperatures will likely remain in the middle to the upper 90s statewide on Tuesday.

The highest temperatures expected for the region on Tuesday. NOAA

The excessive heat risk for the region on Tuesday. NWS Boston

The National Weather Service is advising Massachusetts residents to drink plenty of fluids, remain out of the sun, and stay cool during the heat wave.

Forecasters said that Wednesday may be a “tad cooler” than the temperatures expected on Monday and Tuesday, but added that “with oppressive dew points, it would still be extremely uncomfortable, and the heat headlines may yet be extended.”

Sabrina Shankman of Globe Staff contributed to this report.

Shannon Larson can be reached at shannon.larson@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @shannonlarson98.