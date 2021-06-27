White shark spotted Saturday off Provincetown

A great white shark was spotted off Race Point Beach in Provincetown on Saturday, according to the Atlantic White Shark Conservancy.
A temporary no-swimming order was issued following the sighting and was lifted within an hour, according to the conservancy’s Sharktivity map.
The sighting follows two other shark sightings that temporary closed Head of the Meadow Beach in Truro last week, according to previous Globe reporting.
An 883-pound shark named Freya was also spotted in Block Island Sound Monday, according to previous reporting.
