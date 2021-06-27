Mass. reports 36,410 new COVID-19 vaccinations Sunday

The total number of shots administered amounted to 89.4 percent of the 9,597,140 doses shipped to providers in the state so far, the Department of Public Health said.

The number of new vaccinations was greater than on Saturday, when 23,303 were reported.

The number of coronavirus vaccinations administered in Massachusetts rose by 36,410 to 8,583,221, state officials reported Sunday.

The total shots administered included 4,398,862 first shots and 3,909,988 second shots. Those who have gotten their second shot of the currently approved two-dose vaccines are considered fully vaccinated.

The state reported a total of 274,371 people who have received Johnson & Johnson’s one-shot vaccine.

The number of people fully vaccinated — with either two shots of the Moderna or Pfizer vaccines or one shot of the Johnson & Johnson — rose to 4,184,359.

Experts and public officials say the protection offered by the vaccines is making a difference in the fight against COVID-19.

Updates on coronavirus cases, deaths and other metrics will be posted shortly.

