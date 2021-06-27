Pacific Northwest bakes in heat dome that is behind record temperatures

At Portland International Airport in Oregon, a high temperature of 108 degrees was recorded Saturday, surpassing the previous record of 107 degrees.

Temperatures reached 102 degrees on Saturday at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport, the second-hottest day recorded at the airport since 1945 and only the third time that the high there reached triple digits, according to official records.

A heat dome has enveloped the Pacific Northwest, driving temperatures to extreme levels — 110 degrees in some spots — and creating dangerous conditions in a part of the country unaccustomed to oppressive summer weather or air conditioning.

The average high temperature for this time of year at the airport is about 73 degrees, said forecasters, who predicted that it would be even more stifling Sunday and Monday.

Sunday’s forecasted temperature in Portland — 112 degrees Fahrenheit — was expected to be repeated on Monday.

The temperature was also expected to rise to an all-time record of 104 degrees Fahrenheit at the Seattle-Tacoma airport on Sunday and surpass that to reach a blistering 111 degrees Fahrenheit on Monday, as the excessive heat warning continues for the region.

King County closed several COVID-19 testing sites because of the heat. Seattle opened additional public library branches Sunday, and will again Monday, to provide additional cooling centers, The Seattle Times reported.

Seattle’s light rail trains may have to operate at reduced speeds because of excessive heat on the tracks, causing delays that could continue into the work week, Sound Transit said Sunday.

“Goodnight cruel sauna — I mean, Seattle,” Maddie Kristell, a meteorologist for the National Weather Service in Seattle, posted on Twitter on Saturday night, along with a photo of two air conditioning units that she had running.

The National Weather Service issued an excessive heat warning for virtually all of Washington and Oregon, as well as sections of California, Idaho, Montana, and Nevada.

The warning will remain in effect until Monday night for much of Oregon and Washington, where state and local entities opened cooling centers for residents.

The meteorological anomaly, which forecasters attributed to an upper-level ridge of high pressure stalled over British Columbia, even led the National Park Service to warn hikers about how snow and ice are melting faster on Mount Rainier in Washington.

“Even higher elevations such as Paradise won’t escape the extreme heat hitting the PNW,” the national park said on Twitter.

The heat is expected to linger in areas farther east until at least the middle of the week, according to the National Weather Service. Its forecast office in Spokane, Wash., predicted high temperatures of at least 112 degrees from Sunday through Wednesday.

In preparation for the heat wave, Washington Governor Jay Inslee suspended limits on the number of people who could be accommodated at cooling centers run by the government and by nonprofit groups in the state.

The limits had been put in place as part of public health emergency orders during the coronavirus pandemic.

The Seattle Library said Sunday morning that it was opening additional air-conditioned branches Sunday and Monday to provide people refuge from the heat.

The Oregon Health Authority announced Friday that it had also lifted limits on the number of people who could gather at swimming pools, movie theaters, and shopping malls.

At the Holiday Inn Express & Suites in North Seattle, TV station KING 5 reported that the hotel’s air-conditioned rooms were fully booked this weekend, the first time since the pandemic began.

“It’s been a blessing,” Ron Oh, the hotel's general manager, told the station.

Oh, board chairman of the Washington Hospitality Association, said the phone was ringing constantly with questions about room availability.

“It generally comes down to, ‘Oh, my God, it’s so hot, I need a place with air conditioning,’ ” he said.

The heat wave also moved into Idaho, where temperatures above 100 degrees Fahrenheit are forecast in Boise for at least seven days starting Monday. Ontario, Ore. — a city near the Idaho border — could see at least a week of triple-digit temperatures, including a high of 109 degrees Fahrenheit on Wednesday, forecasters said.

Cities were reminding residents where pools, splash pads, and cooling centers were available and urging people to stay hydrated, check on their neighbors, and avoid strenuous activities.

Still, about 3,000 athletes were scheduled to participate in an Ironman Triathlon in Coeur d’Alene, Idaho, on Sunday. The race start was moved up to 5 a.m. The event includes a 2.4-mile swim, a 112-mile bike ride, and a 26.2-mile marathon run.

Material from the Associated Press was included in this report.