Trump holds his first rally since Jan. 6 as he tries to maintain his hold on the Republican Party

He repeated familiar falsehoods about fraudulent 2020 votes. He attacked Republican officials for refusing to back his effort to overturn the election results — including Rep. Anthony Gonzalez of Ohio, who voted to impeach Trump, and whose primary challenger, Max Miller, was the reason for Trump’s visit. The former president praised Miller as they appeared onstage together.

On Saturday, the same words — “Save America” — appeared behind Trump as he addressed a crowd of several thousand at a county fairgrounds in Wellington, Ohio, about 35 miles southwest of Cleveland.

WELLINGTON, Ohio — Former President Donald Trump returned to the rally stage Saturday evening after a nearly six-month absence, his first large public gathering since his “Save America” event on Jan. 6 that resulted in a deadly riot at the Capitol.

Advertisement

Trump remains the most powerful figure in the Republican Party, with large numbers of GOP lawmakers parroting his lies about a stolen 2020 election and fearful of crossing him, and many in the party waiting to see whether he will run again for the White House in 2024.

Yet in the audience and on the stage, the scene in Ohio on Saturday was reflective of how diminished Trump has become in his post-presidency, and how reliant he is on a smaller group of allies and supporters who have adopted his alternate reality as their own. One of the event’s headliners was Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia, the far-right Republican who has promoted the QAnon conspiracy theory.

Trump’s speech — low-key, digressive and nearly 90 minutes long — fell flat at times with an otherwise adoring audience. Scores of people left early as he bounced from topic to topic — immigration, Israel, Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s protective mask.

“Do you miss me?” Trump asked in one of his biggest applause lines. “They miss me,” he declared.

Advertisement

In interviews, many in the crowd expressed steadfast belief in Trump’s election falsehoods, and indulged his rewriting of history on the Capitol mob attack.

Tony Buscemi, 61, a small-business owner from West Bloomfield, Michigan, who stood with his daughter, Natalie, in the sun-baked field where Trump spoke, said he had been at the Capitol on Jan. 6, and he claimed falsely that it had been a “mostly peaceful” gathering.

“People were praying. People were singing,” Buscemi said, adding that he might have gone inside the building himself had his daughter not persuaded him that it was a bad idea. “There was no insurrection,” he insisted. “I didn’t see anything wrong with it.”

Polling suggests that most Republicans remain skeptical of President Joe Biden’s election victory: 36% of Republicans said in a Monmouth University poll released on Monday that Biden had won the election fairly, while 57% said his victory was the result of fraud.

Still, there is evidence that Trump’s influence over Republican voters is waning — though only slightly.

In late April, 44% of Republicans and GOP-leaning independents said in an NBC News poll that they were more supportive of Trump than of the party itself. A slightly higher share, 50%, said they were more apt to support the party.

It was the first time since NBC pollsters began asking the question in early 2019 that as many as half of Republicans said they were more supportive of the party than of the man.

Advertisement

This article originally appeared in The New York Times.