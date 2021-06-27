I have stuttered all my life. Now I’d like to have a word.

My purchase of that fraudulently titled publication was the first of several failed efforts to overcome my speech impediment. Our family doctor had me put to bed every night immediately after supper to give me “more rest.” After weeks of lying wide awake listening to family noises, I was released, still a stutterer. This “treatment” was succeeded by private sessions in school with a speech pathologist, who also achieved no improvements.

In my earliest memory of talking about my stutter, I was about 8 and sitting with my mother at the kitchen table in our small Bronx apartment, reading the advertisements in my comic book. Would she, I asked, give me 10 cents in postage stamps to send for a booklet, “How to Cure Stuttering”?

Finally, I attended a weekly stuttering clinic, where patients reclined in lounge chairs and recited phrases together in singsong voices. Unfortunately, this relaxing, fluency-enhancing technique had no impact on my speech outside the clinic.

For me, and probably for most stutterers, speech blocks are situational and vary with my sense of acceptance by my audience. I stuttered in the classroom but not with my friends at recess; I stuttered when addressing strangers but not family or small children. I absolutely dreaded being made to speak in class. To avoid the humiliation of standing red-faced and mute and struggling to deliver a book report, I would stay home with a feigned attack of stomach cramps, a tactic that worked reasonably well in elementary school.

In high school, foreign languages were required. I signed up for Hebrew. My teacher, Mrs. Meroe, required every student to read aloud in the order in which we were seated. With heart pounding and palms sweating, I would anxiously scan the sentences ahead. When my turn came, I would gasp for breath like a hooked fish, eventually overcoming the block and reading a sentence or two, after which the teacher would mercifully call on the next student. But this anxiety about classroom performance stayed lodged in my chest. Eventually, Mrs. Meroe agreed to stop calling on me.

The choice I faced in Hebrew class is one all stutterers face: to escape painful anxiety and embarrassment by opting out of the mainstream or to stay in the game and endure the consequences. In Mrs. Meroe’s class I opted out, just like many stutterers who avoid higher education or choose careers requiring little speaking.

My subsequent life choices were different. By choosing to attend law school and become a law professor and even engage in courtroom litigation, I risked (and often experienced) embarrassing public performances. I made each of these career choices during a period of relative fluency, when I optimistically regarded my stuttering as something I had overcome. Only later did I discover that the beast was not dead, just asleep. For example, when I first taught law overseas to students who were relatively young, I rarely had speech blocks. With no thought to my speech, I applied to teach in a high-ranking American law school, in whose more competitive classrooms and faculty meetings my speech blocks eventually returned and multiplied.

Along the way, mental health professionals were less than helpful. One psychiatrist suggested that I used my stutter to keep from outperforming my father. The cognitive behavioral therapist to whom I was referred knew nothing about stuttering. Neither clinician referred me to a speech pathologist.

My speech impediment, though constant in public performances, was not severe, so I was able to hide it behind silences and circumlocutions such as avoiding “difficult” words (those that begin with consonants) in favor of easier ones, even at the cost of precise expression. Though always fearing exposure, I was thus able to keep my colleagues, students, and even friends ignorant of my affliction for decades.

It was not until I reached the age of 70 that I finally found treatment that improved my fluency. In 2005, quite by chance, I discovered the Speech Center at Boston University’s Sargent College, which I attended for nine life-changing months. There I learned techniques for managing rather than avoiding my speech blocks. I was also pushed to gradually “out” myself as a stutterer — first by intentionally stuttering while making eye contact with strangers, and later by disclosing my stutter to others, including my colleagues and students. This required courage but paid surprising dividends in greatly reduced anxiety, which in turn led to greater fluency.

I still experience speech blocks, but the stress-filled cycle of pre-performance dread, followed by shame-filled self-recrimination for even minor episodes of disfluency, has ended. My transformation from a very heavyhearted stutterer to a relatively lighthearted one has been a great gift.

My path from kitchen table to high school and a career in law led not to the “cure” I sought but to my acceptance of my disability and learning how to live with it.

Stanley Z. Fisher is emeritus professor of law at Boston University.