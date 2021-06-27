For the LGBTQ community, representation will always matter

Much has been said about Nassib becoming the first active player in NFL history to come out. His disclosure may be even more important as Republican-led state legislatures have churned out more than 100 discriminatory bills this year. Many of them seek to ban trans girls and women from competing on athletic teams consistent with their gender identity .

“I just want to take a quick moment to say that I’m gay. I’ve been meaning to do this for a while now, but I finally feel comfortable enough to get it off my chest,” the Las Vegas Raiders defensive lineman announced in an Instagram video . “I’m a pretty private person, so I hope you guys know I’m not doing this for attention, but I think representation matters.”

When Carl Nassib came out recently, he wanted to do more than simply unburden himself.

As an open, proud member of the LGBTQ — and NFL — communities, what Nassib represents matters.

It also matters that the reaction to Nassib’s announcement has been mostly positive. In a statement, Roger Goodell, the NFL commissioner, lauded Nassib for “courageously sharing his truth.” The Raiders tweeted, “Proud of you, Carl.” Current and former players also expressed their support.

Nassib’s Raiders jersey is now the NFL’s top-selling item.

Whether or not fans recognize it, LGBTQ people have always participated in professional team sports. In a recent interview, Warren Moon, an NFL Hall of Fame quarterback, said he often played alongside teammates who were gay but closeted. Or as Marvin Washington, a former NFL defensive end, put it, “If you played one game in the NFL, you played with a gay teammate.”

Certainly there’s no shortage of people on social media who can’t fathom why it’s a big deal, or even necessary, for an LGBTQ person to share their sexual or gender identity. These detractors callously dismiss what for so many of us can be an arduous journey from private acceptance to public affirmation.

Unless they’ve lived a closeted life, it’s impossible for them to understand what it’s like to exist as though one hand is tied behind your back. They cannot comprehend how the lies you tell just to navigate your days settle heavy in your soul. They can’t know the metastasizing fear that how others react to your true identity could cost you family and friends, status in school, a livelihood, or your life.

I can remember the barren years when I longed to see my identity represented. Even after I stumbled onto the monumental writings of Black lesbian feminists such as Audre Lorde, Barbara Smith, and Jewelle Gomez, I struggled to find acceptance in a society that either pretended I didn’t exist or regarded me as abhorrent.

Into my 20s, I was still concocting boyfriends and subtly changing the subject when asked about my weekends or vacations. It was a whisper of a life. Yet what I only suspected then is now widely documented — how that struggle for acceptance and belonging fuels rates of suicide and suicidal ideation among LGBTQ youth. Support and representation make a difference.

According to the Trevor Project’s National Survey on LGBTQ Youth Mental Health 2020, queer youth with higher levels of support from family are less likely to harm themselves. More than 80 percent said seeing openly LGBTQ celebrities “positively impact[s] how they feel about being LGBTQ.”

The Trevor Project is a nationwide organization that provides crisis intervention and suicide prevention services to LGBTQ people under 25. In his video, Nassib mentioned his $100,000 donation to the group. As a show of support, James Franklin, Nassib’s coach at Penn State University, also donated $10,000.

“Carl’s brave announcement will forge a path for others to be true to their authentic self,” said Franklin in a statement. “I was proud of Carl when he led the nation in sacks, but I’m even more proud of him now.”

In the same week, Kumi Yokoyama, a Japanese soccer player in the National Women’s Soccer League who plays for the Washington Spirit, came out as transgender. President Biden, the first president since 2016 to acknowledge LGBTQ Pride Month, praised both Nassib and Yokoyama as “prominent, inspiring athletes.”

“I’m so proud of your courage,” Biden tweeted. “Because of you, countless kids around the world are seeing themselves in a new light today.”

These declarations of sexual and gender authenticity won’t instantly stop the anti-LGBTQ hate congealing in GOP-led state legislatures, or the alarming rates of violence against trans people, especially Black trans women. Yet representation matters, and that light Biden mentioned gets a little brighter every time someone comes out. In our undeniable glow, no one can deny how we shine.

Renée Graham can be reached at renee.graham@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @reneeygraham.