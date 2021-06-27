The stranger who’s reading my mind

It is , I thought, staring at the message on a sticker on a yellow metal post in the middle of the bike path near my house.

Yes, I thought. You read my mind.

Like the one before, this message was written in black permanent marker, in all caps, on a white sticker bordered in red — the kind of removable label you might wear as a name tag or affix to a jar of jam.

I turned up the music in my headphones and kept walking, smiling at all the newly unmasked walkers and bicyclists, and soon I spotted another sticker slapped over a flyer promoting a weekend tag sale. “FYI: I am leaving my body now,” it said. The next one beckoned from a stop sign at a cut in the path: “Thanks so much for almost being nice.”

For the past few weeks, I’ve been having a conversation in my head with this stranger who has been leaving what I’ve come to think of as existential name tags on the bike path running through my city of Northampton, Mass. The first message appeared in late May, around the time the governor lifted most remaining COVID-19 restrictions. Overnight, life went back to “normal.” I could go to the market without a mask. I could dance at a nightclub, drink at a bar without having to order food, or jump in a ball pit if I wanted.

Despite these reclaimed freedoms, mainly all I’ve wanted to do is go for long, moody walks and listen to Lana Del Rey. To be clear: I find it thrilling to see and hug friends in the streets, but once our arms drop back to our sides, I struggle with small talk. I hear myself asking and answering the same questions as I did in the Before Times: How are the kids? Any fun plans this summer? For a moment, in this lull, it seems as if the pandemic never happened. But it did happen. It still is happening. And the speed of the reopening is enough to cause mental whiplash.

An "existential name tag" In Northampton captured by the author. Brooke Hauser

I think this is what I’ve appreciated most about the messages on the bike path: They are a reminder that I’m not alone in thinking things are still pretty freaking weird. I’ve started seeking out the stickers because they are a spontaneous check-in, the kind of random human interaction I lost during lockdown. The monotony of quarantine made me realize how much I missed the serendipity of an unexpected encounter, and the sense of being seen by a stranger has made me feel both less alone and more alive — a person in the world again. It seems absurd that a few cryptic stickers could capture my current condition, but that doesn’t make it any less true.

As much as I enjoyed the mystery of these messages, I needed to know who was behind them. I imagined this person was a bit of a rebel with a good sense of humor but also — the editor in me noted — someone who knew where to place a comma. I thought about leaving my own message, with my email address, next to one of the stickers. Instead, I posted pictures of a few tags on social media, hoping to find the serial sticker artist.

It turns out we have friends in common, and one made an introduction to poet, painter, and former punk rocker Todd Colby, who recently moved with his partner to Northampton from New York City. Colby also posts stickers around their neighborhood in Brooklyn, where they still have an apartment. He shares both his studio art and his “fresh slaps” on Instagram @toddjcolby.

I set up a call with Colby and learned that several years ago he started slapping stickers on lampposts around the city as a tribute to dead writers he admired. Those memorial slaps evolved into general messages for the public, like the ones I saw on the bike path. “You have one second with people walking around New York to get their attention,” says Colby, who estimates that he has made thousands of stickers since 2015. “Some I recycle, because I feel it’s still the right time for this message, whatever the zeitgeist is.”

The power is in the pithiness: the ability to say something meaningful in the space of a sticker that can be seen from 10 feet away. “So much about poetry is paring down and getting to essences,” he told me. “More people read and post those signs than read a book of poetry — people pay attention to them. If I had posted a whole poem, I don’t think we’d be having this conversation.”

Before we spoke, I had come across a few of Colby’s messages being sold online through the Brooklyn art shop Picture Room. Among them: “Everything feels a bit off right now,” created in 2017.

The dissonance of this discovery threw me. I had been so sure that the message was created for our current moment, so much so that it felt like something made for me, when in fact it was a commentary on the state of our country after President Trump took office. Yet here it was — the same phrase that had stopped me in my tracks on the bike path, minus the word “still.” The original was blown up in dimension, written in oil marker on a screen print made to look like a giant name tag.

The price: $330, framed.

“If for some reason it doesn’t fit into the narrative you wanted, I’m sorry,” Colby said when I asked him about the piece. “For me, the uncanny thing about my stickers and all of poetry is how it speaks through the years and has ways of landing on our ears at those precise moments when we need them most.”

Since Colby and I spoke, I have taken several more walks on the bike path and seen more name tags, which I now know include reproductions — variations on favorite themes. Even so, they don’t have any less meaning to me.

I initially winced to learn the messages were prefabricated. In hindsight, I realize I fabricated something, too — a dialogue with someone I created in my mind. This imagined stranger saw me for what I was at the most elemental level. Day to day, I am a mother, wife, daughter, neighbor, friend. But when all those identities are stripped away, I am just another human reentering the world with awe and trepidation.

Maybe you are, too.

Brooke Hauser is an author and journalist who lives in Northampton.