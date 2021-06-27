After another hot weekend against Yankees, Red Sox prove there could be a fun summer ahead

The Rays are clearly a bigger obstacle to winning the division, but there’s still something special about beating the Yankees. Fenway takes on a different, edgier personality when the Yankees are in town, something even more pronounced now after the eerie quiet of last season.

“All around, probably the best series we played the whole season,” manager Alex Cora said. “We played great defense; we ran the bases well. We put pressure on them.”

A three-game weekend sweep of the Yankees at Fenway Park was a perfect way to cap the first week of summer in Boston. Strangers were high fiving each other heading out of the park after a 9-2 Red Sox rout on a sweaty Sunday.

The Yankees felt it in a different way.

“We got popped in the mouth here,” Yankees manager Aaron Boone said.

Yankees manager Aaron Boone had plenty to ponder as his team was swept out of Fenway Park this weekend. Jim Davis/Globe Staff

It started in the bottom of the first inning when Kiké Hernández drilled the first pitch he saw from Gerrit Cole into the front row of the Monster seats.

A sure-handed Yankees fan snagged the ball with his glove and raised his arms in celebration. It was the best play anybody wearing an interlocking N and Y on their chest made all weekend.

Alex Verdugo followed with a hustle double, taking advantage of Aaron Judge in center field. J.D. Martinez worked a walk before MVP candidate Rafael Devers hammered a 0-2 fastball from Cole 451 feet into the right field bleachers.

The ball was 100 miles per hour coming in and 113.7 mph going out.

Before the game, hitting coach Tim Hyers told the Sox to watch for fastballs down and away from Cole. Devers was set up for that pitch but when Cole left the ball over the plate he adjusted instantly.

“Absolutely pulled it to the wrong part of the zone,” Cole said.

Devers was asked if he could hit a ball any better than that.

“I think so, yeah,” he said.

That would be something to see.

Cole pitched a scoreless second inning, but Martinez led off the third inning with a homer to center. The Sox didn’t let up on the Yankees starter.

The Yankees signed Cole for games like this. But on a day the Sox were playing with house money after winning the first two games of the series, he allowed six runs, five earned, over five innings.

“It’s a pretty brutal feeling to let the team down like that,” said Cole, who admitted the Sox ambushed him with their aggressiveness in the first inning.

“Obviously wanted to come out and give us a good chance to win and wasn’t able to do that today.”

Gerrit Cole gave up two first-inning home runs Sunday, including a three-run shot by Rafael Devers (background). Jim Davis/Globe Staff

As the Red Sox were building their lead, David Cone was on the YES Network slamming the Yankees for not appearing prepared for the game.

Cone didn’t mention Boone by name, but the implication was clear.

General manager Brian Cashman shares some blame, too. The Yankees have a lineup of lumbering righthanded hitters who need an Uber to get from first to third.

They’re the personification of Giancarlo Stanton, who was 2 for 10 in the series and struck out seven times without driving in a run.

“We’ve got to find a way,” Boone said. “Come up here in a big weekend series and take a giant step back. That inconsistency has defined us so far . . . we expect way more out of ourselves.”

At 40-37, the Yankees are in fourth place, 6½ games out. They are 12-18 since May 25.

Down 6-2, the Yankees loaded the bases with one out in the seventh with the top of the order up against Red Sox rookie Garrett Whitlock, the righthander the Sox took from New York in the Rule 5 Draft.

Red Sox reliever Garrett Whitlock flashes a smile after he escaped the eighth-inning Sunday with a double play. Jim Davis/Globe Staff

Whitlock struck out DJ LeMahieu on four pitches. Judge, who homered in the previous inning, then fouled out.

Whitlock was asked what kind of statement the Sox made this weekend, a question that rarely leads to a good answer. Politicians make statements, not ballplayers.

But Whitlock disproved that.

“I think the statement is we’re here to win. This isn’t like just another year for the Red Sox,” he said.

“We’ve got a competitive team and we’re trying to go out there to win every single day and we believe we can win every single day.”

Cora promised a fun summer last week. It’s here.

Red Sox fans at Fenway enjoyed the action Sunday, capped by a strikeout by reliever Yacksel Rios (foreground). Jim Davis/Globe Staff

Peter Abraham can be reached at peter.abraham@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @PeteAbe.