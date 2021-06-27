BC High topples unbeaten Franklin to win Div. 1 South lacrosse title

As a freshman, Timmins didn’t play a ton, but was on the roster for the Eagles when they went on to win the state championship in 2018. Following an early exit from the tournament as a sophomore and having the 2020 season ripped away due to the pandemic, the journey back to the final stage is complete for Timmins and 15 other seniors as sixth-seeded BC High won its fourth consecutive road game, knocking off the top-seeded Panthers, 14-9, to capture the Division 1 South title.

FRANKLIN — Louis Timmins had experience in a sectional final prior to Sunday night’s showdown at Pisani Stadium between the BC High lacrosse team and Franklin.

“The standard that was set with the seniors that year, I was a young kid and didn’t play a lot and just wanted to absorb as much as I could,” said Timmins, a Tufts commit who scored three goals as part of a balanced attack Sunday. “Their work ethic, how they carried themselves, their composure in big games like this. I wanted to get back to this point.”

Timmins was one of eight goal scorers for the Eagles (14-3) against the Panthers (18-1), all eight finding the back of the net by the end of the first half. He was joined by Owen Porter with three goals; Syracuse commit Carter Rice and Vinny Horton scored twice each and Will Emsing, Tim Rogers, James Carrol, and Emmett Martin had single tallies.

Jamie Horton, Vinny’s twin brother, made 11 saves for the Eagles – eight in the second half — as his team never trailed. Pole Mike Ryan, tasked with locking down Franklin attack Matt Lazzaro, limited the Penn State commit to three goals — all in the second half — when the Panthers never got closer than a four-goal deficit.

BC High coach Marcus Craigwell, who came close but never succeeded in winning a sectional title at Wayland, said that Sunday was just another game for him.

“I know these guys have been there before, but we just wanted to stick to our system,” Craigwell said. “We didn’t want to do anything special; we didn’t want to get out of our norm. Just play lacrosse and play BC High ball.”

Luke Davis had four goals and an assist in a losing effort for Franklin, which saw its best season in program history come to a close.

“It was a great year,” Franklin coach Lou Verrochi said. “We ran into a great team.”