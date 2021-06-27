Brookline boys’ tennis ends Lexington’s unbeaten run

The South champions moved one step close to their third straight championship with a 4-1 win at Waldstein Park with the program’s 59th consecutive victory.

The Lexington boys’ tennis team entered Sunday’s Division 1 state state semifinal unbeaten through its first 16 matches. But that perfect run ended against the continued dominant play of Brookline.

Senior captain Sam Feldman has been around for the entirety of the winning streak and now has the opportunity to end his career on top.

“I mean, it’s a dream come true almost,” Feldman said. “I’ve been on this team for four years, played three, and I’ve always kind of just hoped that I can be able to bring my team to the finals every year, and I’ve been able to do that. And to clinch [the match] was even more special.”

No. 1 singles Jay Devaiah started off the day with an emphatic win, rarely conceding a point, much less a game, in the 6-0, 6-0 win. Noah Schwartz won the third singles match, and Feldman secured the semifinal victory with a third singles win, also in straight sets. With the match already decided, Brookline split the doubles matches, losing second to a decisive third set and winning first after a Lexington athlete retired due to injury.

Brookline first-year coach Mike Mowatt said he was proud of the way both doubles teams competed.

“I’m really impressed with their fight,” he said. “I kept on telling them that we’re not out of it, and they kept on fighting, and fighting, and fighting.”

Feldman said that, despite the stakes of the championship game, the team is confident that its toughest opposition is behind them.

“It’s not as much pressure as you would think,” Feldman said. “Because I think, our hardest matches, we’ve already won. I’d say Wellesley, our previous round, and this round were definitely our hardest matches of the season, and we knew that coming in.”