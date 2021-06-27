Chris Paul continues to be the dynamic floor general Suns need

“Not until the job is done,” he said. “Not until the job is done. We can talk about all that then, but right now it’s just laser focus. Three wins don’t win the series.”

So the Phoenix Suns may have a commanding three games to one lead in the Western Conference finals. Their opponent, the Los Angeles Clippers, may seem tuckered out. Paul may feel closer to the Finals than at any point in his 16 seasons. But it’s not a cozy feeling.

If Chris Paul can see the NBA Finals, he won’t acknowledge it. He can’t waste time daydreaming. He knows better. His long and unlucky postseason career, a bundle of what-ifs and almosts, taught him this hard lesson.

Paul is one victory from the championship round, or more accurately, the Suns are on the brink of special. His fervent pursuit of a title is the emotional hook, but the entire story of Phoenix’s turnaround this season has become so much richer during this series.

Paul missed the first two games after testing positive for the coronavirus; the Suns won both games. Since returning, Paul has made only 11 of his 41 shots, a 26.8% clip. Devin Booker, now fiddling with a mask to protect his broken nose, has made just 13 of his last 43 attempts. Still, the Suns are in control because Deandre Ayton is emerging as a third star, and Coach Monty Williams is making all the right decisions, and their roster, though young, is surprisingly balanced.

They can outscore opponents. They can wrestle their way through defensive battles, such as their 84-80 Game 4 victory in a 1990s throwback performance. Paul tends to walk the ball up the court now, but the Suns can play fast on occasion. Even though they ranked 26th in pace this season, they still play an athletic style and shouldn’t be underestimated in transition, not with the way Paul sees the court.

Lacking a dynamic floor general, Phoenix traded for Paul last offseason. He was a clear upgrade, but the concern was that the Suns had acquired an aging, $40 million-per-season star who wasn’t guaranteed to elevate them to championship contention. And Paul, a ruthless competitor going back to Wake Forest when he punched Julius Hodge in the groin, has a fire that wears on nearly everyone - foe or teammate - he encounters.

He arrived in Phoenix at the ideal moment. At 36 and playing for his fifth team, Paul has learned from all of his experiences. After his relationship with James Harden and the Houston Rockets fell apart, he was traded to Oklahoma City before last season and helped a scrappy Thunder team make the playoffs. During his time in Houston and with the Los Angeles Clippers, he was on hyped teams, but in Oklahoma City, he shifted from a championship-or-bust mentality to a pure enjoyment of the fight. He carried some of that spirit to Phoenix, where he has found a receptive audience.

The Suns are hungry. Their core is full of former high draft picks desperate for team success. They play for a franchise that went 10 straight seasons without a playoff appearance and descended from model organization to laughingstock. Paul’s edge motivates them. His attention to detail energizes them.

“That’s really the only teammate that really pushed me,” said Ayton, the No. 1 overall pick in the 2018 draft. “Like, big bro-type push. Knowing what I got and that I ain’t never thought I had. I think he was the best thing that happened to my career.”

Many teammates and co-stars have appreciated Paul’s talent, basketball intelligence and desire to win. No one has gone as far as declaring him the best thing to happen to them. Ayton doesn’t merely tolerate Paul or accept him because they play together. He embraces him.

Paul has always been practical about his popularity, in the locker room and around the league. He knows he’s not for everybody. More than that, he thinks, in a team environment, people can be good for each other without a bunch of unnecessary pandering. He honors truth, not feelings. This is his approach as a franchise player and as the National Basketball Players Association president. He lives for the honest conversation that leads to a breakthrough.

Of Ayton, Paul said: “To see his growth, man, I get goose bumps. Seriously, man. We had some heated conversations this season, especially earlier in the season, but, man, I genuinely love him. The person that he is and to see everything that’s coming to him, national audience, getting to see who he is and why he’s the No. 1 pick, I couldn’t be happier for him.”

No one seems to dispute Paul’s leadership style - until they are away from him. Then the reports of dissatisfaction often emerge. When he chooses to respond, Paul usually shrugs and considers conflict a part of sports. As one former teammate told me, “CP, he’s got words for everybody. You can’t take that personally.”

It’s just the first year of the relationship, but the Suns haven’t taken it personally. Williams, who coached Paul in New Orleans, knows the proper way to integrate Paul’s style into the team’s culture. Booker has some ornery competitor in him. Ayton is a sponge. And there’s a lot of grit on the roster that James Jones, the NBA executive of the year, has put together.

The Suns are so tough that they have thrived with Paul either absent or rusty during this series. It helps that the Clippers are without Kawhi Leonard, for sure. But in a conference finals that has required resilience on both sides, Phoenix is one win from its first Finals appearance since 1993. And Paul is one victory from the first Finals of his career.

He’s being careful. When he was with the Clippers, they blew a 3-1 lead to Houston in the conference semifinals. When he was with Houston, he injured a hamstring in the 2018 conference finals against Golden State and watched the final two games in frustration as the Rockets lost a series that they led 3-2.

“Everything happens for a reason,” Paul said. “Everything happens for a reason. Don’t dwell on things. You always remember, but I’m here now, excited about this opportunity.”

When Paul injured his shoulder in the first round against the Los Angeles Lakers, it felt like he was about to endure another unlucky postseason. But something else keeps happening: His younger teammates are picking him up.

They are as tough as he is. Perhaps his leadership made them that way. You get the feeling, though, that Paul just brought out what was already there.