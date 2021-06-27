FC Dallas turns back Revolution

The Revolution squandered a chance to take the lead in the Supporters Shield standings but remained in first place in the Eastern Conference after a 2-1 loss to FC Dallas Sunday night.

Ricardo Pepi, an 18-year-old forward, converted in the 11th and 54th minutes, and the Revolution struggled to find an attacking rhythm in 80-degree-plus temperatures at Toyota Stadium in Frisco, Texas. The Revolution (7-2-2, 23 points) had a six-game unbeaten streak snapped and also extended a nine-game winless streak in the Dallas area dating to 2008. FC Dallas (2-4-4, 10 points) broke a six-game (0-3-3) winless streak.

Pepi opened the scoring with a low shot from the right of the penalty area into the left side of the net after a Maciel deflected pass was intercepted in the 11th minute.