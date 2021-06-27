FC Dallas turns back Revolution

The Revolution squandered a chance to take the lead in the Supporters Shield standings but remained in first place in the Eastern Conference after a 2-1 loss to FC Dallas Sunday night.
Ricardo Pepi, an 18-year-old forward, converted in the 11th and 54th minutes, and the Revolution struggled to find an attacking rhythm in 80-degree-plus temperatures at Toyota Stadium in Frisco, Texas. The Revolution (7-2-2, 23 points) had a six-game unbeaten streak snapped and also extended a nine-game winless streak in the Dallas area dating to 2008. FC Dallas (2-4-4, 10 points) broke a six-game (0-3-3) winless streak.
Pepi opened the scoring with a low shot from the right of the penalty area into the left side of the net after a Maciel deflected pass was intercepted in the 11th minute.
Advertisement
Gustavo Bou equalized with a left-foot finish from point blank range off a Brandon Bye cross in the 33rd minute, extending his scoring streak to four games with his fifth goal of the season. The score was set up as the Revolution built out of the back, playing through Matt Polster, then Carles Gil finding Bye free on the right sideline.
The Revolution had several opportunities to break the deadlock, and Dallas had two chances for a second goal as Pepi hit the right post off a Justin Che cross (26th) and Jesus Ferreira was stopped by Matt Turner on a first-half stoppage time breakaway.
Pepi scored the decider with a solo run, slipping past Jon Bell on the left touch line, then cutting across the top of the penalty area against DeJuan Jones before firing past Turner in the 54th minute.
The Revolution, who visit the Columbus Crew Saturday, played with four forwards for the final 10 minutes, plus seven minutes of added time, but could not break through.
Advertisement
Frank Dell'Apa can be reached at frankdellapa@gmail.com.