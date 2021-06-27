First off, a day of highlights for Red Sox batters against Yankees’ Gerrit Cole

When Kiké Hernández homered leading off the bottom of the first, it was the first time Cole has allowed a first-pitch home run in his career. When Rafael Devers laced a three-run shot on Cole’s 100-m.p.h. fastball, it marked the first time in Cole’s career he allowed two home runs in the first inning of a contest. J.D. Martinez’s homer against Cole in the third tied a career high for homers allowed in one game by the righthander.

The Sox turned the highest paid pitcher in baseball to mush Sunday, tallying eight hits and six runs — five of which were earned. All of the runs against Cole came by the homer. He threw 89 pitches in just five innings. The 100-m.p.h. offering from Cole was the fastest Devers had hit for a home run since he belted an Aroldis Chapman 103 m.p.h. heater out of Yankee Stadium in August 2017.

“He’s a really good pitcher,” Devers said of Cole after the Sox’ 9-2 win, which cemented a Sox sweep. “He’s someone that you can’t overlook. He has his moments then just like all of us, you know, ups and downs. So today we were able to get him.”

Advertisement

This was the Red Sox’ first look at Cole this season. He made just one start against Boston last year, pitching seven innings, striking out eight while allowing just four hits and one run on an Alex Verdugo homer.

Gerrit Cole was checked by umpires for sticky substances Sunday, but that was the least of his problems against the Red Sox. Jim Davis/Globe Staff

“He’s one of the best pitchers in big leagues,” Red Sox manager Alex Cora said. “And you saw it. We scored six, and then after that, I think he could have gone seven because he made adjustments and he started making pitches and he got outs. It was a good weekend, obviously against a division opponent at home.”

Advertisement

Sale keeps progressing

Chris Sale came out of Saturday feeling good after throwing to hitters during his live batting practice session. Sale will toss two innings of live batting practice Wednesday.

“Now we’ve just got to stay patient, don’t get too excited,” Cora said. “But the fact that he’s progressing this way, you start thinking ahead to when he’s going to contribute, and when he’s going to be part of what we’re trying to accomplish. And that’s the fun part.”

With the July 30 trade deadline approaching, teams in the hunt for a playoff spot will try to make the moves that will improve their chances of winning. The Sox won’t quite know what they will get from Sale when he does return, but incorporating Sale back into the rotation, which Cora said is the plan, will certainly be an upgrade that many teams around the league can’t match.

“One thing for sure, nobody can pay for Chris Sale,” Cora said.

Arroyo does some work

Christian Arroyo (knee contusion) ran on the field and took some controlled grounders Sunday. That’s certainly a progression from last week, when Cora said Arroyo couldn’t put any weight on his leg while playing catch. Arroyo isn’t sure what his next steps will be.

“We still got to see,” Arroyo said. “We have four games here against Kansas City before we go on a road trip.”

Arroyo landed on the injured list June 21 after he hurt his knee in a collision with Hernández the day before in Kansas City. That means the earliest he could come off the IL would be for this week’s series finale against the Royals, which is likely too soon.

Advertisement

Arroyo went to the IL with a hand contusion last month, part of a series of freak injuries for the second baseman.

“It’s kind of been the theme of the last couple years, but I don’t really let it get me down,” Arroyo said. “It’s just one of those things where I hate sitting here, but we’re winning. To me that’s a little bit of a relief.”

Members of the Globe Spotlight Team - (from left) reporters Laura Crimaldi, Evan Allen and Matthew Rocheleau and editor Brendan McCarthy - who recently won a Pulitzer Prize, throw out ceremonial first pitches Sunday at Fenway. Jim Davis/Globe Staff

A Royal visit to Fenway

The Sox will host the Royals for a four-game set beginning Monday. The Sox recently dropped their road series to the Royals, losing two out of three. The Sox will have Garrett Richards on the mound Monday vs. Danny Duffy. Richards has struggled, allowing 12 earned runs in his last three outings, and has a 4.74 ERA. He lasted just 1⅔ innings in his last start against the Rays. The Sox haven’t seen Duffy this year but he has had his way with other teams. The lefthander carries a 1.81 ERA in eight starts this season. Andrew Benintendi, who is on the injured list with a fractured rib, has not been with Kansas City on its road trip and isn’t expected to be at Fenway this week, according to a team spokesman . . . David Ortiz, who was unable to attend Dustin Pedroia’s retirement ceremony Friday as he recovered from a recent surgery, made an appearance at Fenway Park on Sunday. “I wanted to be here so bad because brotherhood, man,” Ortiz said on NESN. Ortiz said he was cleared by doctors to return to the ballpark Sunday. “I’m feeling good. I’m recovering real well. Things are going back in place,” Ortiz said. “Everything is moving the way we expect.” . . . The four Globe reporters and editors who won the Pulitzer prize for investigative journalism threw out the ceremonial first pitches before the game Sunday.

Advertisement

Julian McWilliams can be reached at julian.mcwilliams@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @byJulianMack.