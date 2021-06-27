Unbeaten Westwood girls’ lacrosse overcomes Notre Dame-Hingham, takes D1 South title

“Every year we’re going to have big competition with them, whether it’s the regular season or the postseason,” Westwood coach Margot Spatola said. “The South sectional is so competitive and tough to get out of, but it’s fun playing NDA. We like playing them, and it’s always a great game.”

Sunday morning, the Wolverines broke through and earned a 13-8 victory over the Cougars, claiming their first sectional championship since 2016, a year they eventually clinched the state title. The score was the same as it was in the South final in 2019, when NDA prevailed and ultimately took the state championshi. This time, the third-seeded Wolverines (22-0) got the upper hand.

WESTWOOD — Three straight seasons, the Westwood girls’ lacrosse team had seen its quest for a Division 1 South title come to a screeching halt with a loss to Notre Dame-Hingham.

Senior Anya Holland was solid in net for No. 3 Westwood in a win over Notre Dame-Hingham. Pat Greenhouse/Globe Staff

Johns Hopkins-bound senior standout Ashley Mackin paced the Wolverines with a game-high five goals. Freshman midfielder Aubrey McMahon (Norwell) led the NDA (16-2) with four. Westwood built a 5-2 edge after one period, extended it to 8-4 at halftime, and played lockdown defense to take a 10-4 edge through three.

Each time NDA provided a slight threat, Westwood regrouped and got a key defensive stop. Senior Anya Holland was steady in net, and the No. 1-ranked Wolverines communicated well all game.

“Our defense stepped up tremendously,” Mackin said. “They’re the backbone of our team and the reason why we’re so successful. I’m so glad they get the credit they deserve, because they’re an awesome group of girls who are always ready to fight.”

The Wolverines host Longmeadow (12-4), the No. 4 seed from the Central/West, in a state semifinal Tuesday (6:30 p.m.).

For the Cougars it was a disappointing end to what coach Meredith McGinnis referred to as “a sprint of a season.” McGinnis, coaching Sunday against the school she played for, said she’s incredibly proud of her team for making it all the way to the South final.

“Our seniors set the tone for us all season,” McGinnis said. “It’s June 27, and they couldn’t be more checked in. They couldn’t have cared more or represented what this program means more. It stinks to lose, but it doesn’t take away from the remarkable season that I feel like we had.”