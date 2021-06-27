Game 78: Yankees at Red Sox lineups and notes

Rodriguez has a 3.94 ERA in 19 appearances against the Yankees, most recently going 5 1/3 innings in New York on June 5, allowing five hits and three runs in a 7-3 Sox win.

Eduardo Rodriguez will take the mound for the Red Sox on Sunday afternoon, looking to clinch another sweep over the Yankees after Saturday’s 4-2 win at Fenway .

The Yankees will answer with ace Gerrit Cole, whose 2.33 ERA is third-best in the American League.

Lineups

YANKEES (40-36): LeMahieu 2B, Judge CF, Voit 1B, Stanton DH, Urshela 3B, Torres SS, Andújar LF, Frazier RF, Higashioka C

Pitching: RHP Gerrit Cole (8-3, 2.33 ERA)

RED SOX (46-31): Hernández CF, Verdugo LF, Martinez DH, Bogaerts SS, Devers 3B, Renfroe RF, Vázquez C, Gonzalez 2B, Santana 1B

Pitching: LHP Eduardo Rodriguez (5-4, 6.07 ERA)

Time: 1:10 p.m.

TV, radio: NESN, TBS, WEEI-FM 93.7

Yankees vs. Rodriguez: Andújar 2-10, Frazier 1-2, Gardner 7-31, Higashioka 0-2, Judge 3-22, LeMahieu 3-13, Odor 2-5, Stanton 1-7, Sánchez 3-15, Torres 6-17, Urshela 6-16, Voit 5-10

Red Sox vs. Cole: Bogaerts 3-16, Chavis 0-2, Devers 0-8, Gonzalez 1-2, Hernández 1-2, Martinez 4-15, Renfroe 1-11, Santana 8-12, Verdugo 1-3, Vázquez 4-8

Stat of the day: The Red Sox have beaten the Yankees on five consecutive occasions for the first time since the 2009 season.

Notes: Gerrit Cole is 3-1 with a 3.16 ERA in six career starts against Boston. He is 0-1 with a 3.94 ERA in three prior starts at Fenway Park. Cole has faced the Red Sox once as a Yankee, tossing seven innings of one-run ball with eight strikeouts in a 10-3 win last Aug. 14 ... Danny Santana is 8-for-12 with a home run and two RBIs lifetime against Cole. J.D. Martinez is 4-for-15 with a home run and two RBIs against him ... the left side of the Sox infield continues to hit for power, with Rafael Devers (fifth) and Xander Bogaerts (seventh) among the American League leaders in slugging percentage ... Gleyber Torres historically has been a thorn in Eduardo Rodriguez’s side, going 6-for-17 with three home runs and nine RBIs against him.

