Gwen Berry caught off guard by national anthem, reaction seen as protest

Berry said she had no expectation to protest after she finished third in the hammer throw - and in fact did not even think the national anthem would be played. The song is played only once a night at the trials, not during every medal ceremony as at the Olympics. Afterward, she said an official told her the anthem would be played before she took the podium and posed for pictures.

Gwen Berry turned away from the American flag and raised a T-shirt over her face as the national anthem played Saturday, minutes after she qualified for the Olympic team at the US track and field trials in Eugene, Ore. Berry has demonstrated on the podium before, but her impromptu protest Saturday came only after what she called a “setup” by meet officials.

“I feel like it was setup,” Berry said with a burst of laughter. “I feel like they did that on purpose, and I was pissed, to be honest. I was thinking about what should I do. Eventually, I just stayed there and just swayed. I put my shirt over my head. It was real disrespectful. I know they did that on purpose, but it’ll be all right. I see what’s up.”

Berry has been a pivotal figure in the discussion over protest at Olympic and international events. At the 2019 Pan-American Games in Peru, Berry raised her fist while standing atop the podium. The US Olympic and Paralympic Committee placed her on probation for one year for violating Rule 50, the International Olympic Committee regulation that prohibits political protest. Last summer, the USOPC publicly and privately apologized to Berry. This year, it changed its rules to allow protest at domestic events.

Berry still wants to use her voice to advocate for Black communities she feels have been wronged by police brutality and systemic racism. But Saturday night, she had no intention of hearing, much less protesting, the anthem.

“It really wasn’t a message,” Berry said. “I didn’t want to be up there. I felt like it was a setup. I was hot. I was ready to get my pictures and get to some shade.”

Gabby Thomas clear favorite in 200

Gabby Thomas could be sprinting toward a title she never imagined: World’s Fastest Epidemiologist.

World’s Fastest Woman is a possibility, too.

The newly crowned American 200-meter champion, who majored in neurobiology at Harvard, is currently working on a master’s degree in epidemiology/health care management at Texas.

First, though, the Tokyo Olympics. At the track and field trials Saturday night, Thomas finished the 200 meters in 21.61 seconds.

It doesn’t take an Ivy League education to recognize that’s fast. Her time broke not only the meet record held by her idol, Allyson Felix, but also made her the second-fastest woman ever in the event, trailing only two times posted by the late Florence Griffith Joyner.

Rick Pitino’s goal is to get Greece to Tokyo

Rick Pitino professes to knowing three Greek words: Kalimera, kalispera and kalinichta, which translate to good morning, good afternoon and good night.

Luckily for the Hall of Famer, basketball is a universal language.

The Iona College coach — formerly of Providence, Louisville, Kentucky, the New York Knicks and the Boston Celtics, among other stops — is also the coach of the Greek men’s national team, which begins play Tuesday in one of the four remaining Olympic qualifying tournaments that will determine the last four spots in the men’s field for the Tokyo Games.

Greece hasn’t been to the Olympics in men’s basketball since 2008, and it is a bit of a long shot to get there this year — in part because the country’s best player, two-time NBA MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo, is otherwise engaged at the moment with the Milwaukee Bucks in the Eastern Conference finals, along with his brother Thanasis Antetokounmpo.

Greece plays Canada on Tuesday in the first game of the qualifier in Victoria, British Columbia, then faces China on Thursday. It’ll need to win at least one of those games to move into the semifinals; the other three teams competing there are Uruguay, Turkey and the Czech Republic.

Chelimo hold on to win 5K trials

Paul Chelimo held off a pair of rivals in a riveting sprint to the finish of a rough-and-tumble 5,000-meter race at US Olympic track trials.

Down the homestretch, Chelimo drifted from the inside into Lane 4 to box out Grant Fisher and Woody Kincaid, who are teammates for the Bowerman Track Club and had already qualified in the 10K.

Chelimo won the race in 13 minutes, 26.82 seconds — only .19 ahead of Fisher and .31 in front of Kincaid. After the finish, Chelimo reached back and hugged both by the neck.