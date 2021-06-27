Major League Soccer investigating verbal abuse charges

Major League Soccer is investigating allegations of racial abuse directed at Portland Timbers midfielder Diego Chara . Timbers coach Giovanni Savarese said after Portland’s 1-0 home loss to Minnesota United on Saturday night that a “discriminatory word” had been used by a Loons player toward Chara, who is Black and from Colombia. “MLS has zero tolerance for abusive and offensive language, and we take these allegations very seriously. An investigation into this matter has already begun. Further information will be provided upon completion of that investigation,” the league said in a statement Sunday. Minnesota United released a statement saying the team supports the league’s investigation. But it also said the Loons player involved, who was not identified, denied making “any derogatory remarks.” The game was delayed several minutes on the field in the second half, and it was apparent that the Portland players were angry and appealing to game referees. But it was not clear what was said or when it occurred. The Professional Referee Organization, which manages the officiating crews for Major League Soccer matches, issued a statement explaining that no immediate disciplinary action was made because the referee did not witness or hear the alleged abuse. The incident marred Minnesota’s victory, which extended the team’s undefeated streak to six straight games. It was the Loons’ first win on the road this season . . . The top-ranked Belgians held Cristiano Ronaldo scoreless and held onto a first-half lead in Seville, Spain, to beat Portugal, 1-0, and advance to the quarterfinals of the European Championship. Thorgan Hazard scored the winning goal in the 42nd minute with a swerving shot from outside the area that left Portugal goalkeeper Rui Patrício wrong-footed and late to swat the ball away. Ronaldo, who threw his captain’s armband to the ground in despair after the final whistle, is still one goal shy of becoming the all-time men’s top scorer in international soccer. He came into the match tied with former Iran striker Ali Daei at 109 goals. Belgium, which has never before won a major soccer title, will next face Italy on Friday in Munich. Belgium’s potent attack, led by Kevin De Bruyne , Eden Hazard , and Romelu Lukaku , also struggled; Belgium played most of the second half without De Bruyne, who had to be substituted after being tackled from behind and injuring his left ankle . . . Tomas Holes and Patrik Schick scored second-half goals in Budapest to give the Czech Republic a 2-0 victory over 10-man Netherlands and a place in the quarterfinals. Netherlands central defender Matthijs de Ligt was sent off for a handball in the 55th minute when under pressure from Schick. The red card was given following a video review. The Czechs will next face Denmark in the quarterfinals on Saturday in Baku, Azerbaijan.

What his grandfather failed to do in 14 editions of the Tour de France, Mathieu van der Poel achieved at his first attempt. The Tour debutant pointed a finger toward the sky in memory of his grandfather, Raymond Poulidor, as he crossed the finish line Mur-de-Bretagne in the the second stage at cycling’s biggest race to snatch the coveted yellow jersey. Van der Poel jumped out of the group of favorites in the 2-kilometer climb leading to Mur-de-Bretagne, where the finish was set. The Dutchman used his greater power with 700 meters left to drop all the main contenders in the long stretch of road. Defending champion Tadej Pogacar was next across the line, six seconds back, and Primoz Roglic completed the stage podium. World champion Julian Alaphilippe, who had led after the first stage, ended the stage in fifth place. The peloton will remain in Brittany for Monday’s third stage, a flat 113.6-mile trek between Lorient and Pontivy that is tailor-made for sprinters . . . A Tour de France official says the organization will sue a spectator who caused a pileup of cyclists by stepping into their path in the first stage of the race Saturday. The crash was the first of two as the famed race returned to its spot on the sports calendar following last year’s delay because of the coronavirus pandemic. A woman holding a large sign bearing the words “ALLEZ OPI-OMI!” (German terms of endearment for grandparents) clipped Germany’s Tony Martin, who lost his balance and set off a chain reaction that sent cyclists sprawling across the pavement as she stepped in front of the peloton to display the sign for TV cameras. Several spectators and cyclists were injured in the first crash. “We are suing this woman who behaved so badly,” Pierre-Yves Thouault, the tour’s deputy director, told Agence France-Presse. “We are doing this so that the tiny minority of people who do this don’t spoil the show for everyone.” However, the woman, who fled the scene, had not immediately been found, according to Ouest France. Last year’s race was delayed until August because of the pandemic and took place with fans barred from starting and finish lines of each stage.

Advertisement

AUTO RACING

Kyle Busch wins at Pocono, halts Hendrick’s win streak

Kyle Busch came through in the clutch. Even when he raced without one. Busch busted Hendrick Motorsports’ winning streak and denied the organization a shot at NASCAR history when he raced to his second victory of the season Sunday at Pocono Raceway in Long Pond, Pa. Busch, runner-up in Saturday’s Pocono race, led a few laps early until a leak in No. 18 Toyota’s transmission left the car stuck in fourth gear. Busch had a Joe Gibbs Racing crew member jump into his car and work on the shift stick . . . Austin Cindric won his fourth Xfinity Series race of the season, holding off a hard-charging Ty Gibbs on a day full of big hits at Pocono Raceway. Cindric, the reigning champion in NASCAR’s second-tier series, won the season opener at Daytona and added victories at Phoenix and Dover to grab the points lead. The 22-year-old Cindric has this final season before a scheduled move next year to Cup to drive for Wood Brothers Racing. Gibbs was second, followed by Justin Allgaier, Noah Gragson, and AJ Allmendinger. Sam Mayer, who turned 18 on Saturday, finished 18th in his highly anticipated debut . . . Red Bull driver Max Verstappen dominated the Styrian Grand Prix in Spielberg, Austria, Sunday to win back-to-back Formula One races for the first time in his career. Verstappen has won three of the last four races, and only a tire issue when leading in Azerbaijan prevented him from making it four.

Advertisement

MISCELLANY

Connecticut Sun douse streaking Chicago Sky

DeWanna Bonner hit four 3-pointers and finished with 23 points, Brionna Jones added 21 points and nine rebounds, and the Connecticut Sun cruised to a 74-58 win over Chicago, snapping the visiting Sky’s seven-game win streak. Jasmine Thomas had 18 points and three steals and Beatrice Mompremier grabbed a season-high 11 rebounds for Connecticut . . . Rochester scored three runs in the home first before handing Worcester its fifth straight loss, 8-4, in Triple A baseball action at Frontier Field . . . Pedro Castellanos and Hudson Potts hit back-to-back home runs in the sixth inning as Portland defeated visiting Somerset, 5-1, in Double A play at Hadlock Field . . . Gervonta Davis (25-0) stopped Mario Barrios (26-1) in the 11th round Saturday night in Atlanta to claim the WBA super lightweight boxing title, his third world championship. Davis moved up in weight and won by knockout for the 24th time as a professional. The Baltimore native also holds the WBA lightweight and super featherweight belts.

Advertisement





Advertisement





Advertisement



