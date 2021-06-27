Mariners’ Hector Santiago first pitcher ejected for violating sticky substance protocols

The 33-year-old lefthander became the first player to be ejected as part of Major League Baseball’s new foreign substance procedure. Major league umpires last week started regular checks of all pitchers for sticky substances used to get a better grip on the balls, but can also increase the spin of the balls and make hitting them more difficult.

Santiago was stopped as he exited in the fifth inning of the Mariners’ 3-2 victory in Chicago, in the completion of a game suspended from Saturday. His glove was confiscated, and it was later announced that Santiago had been thrown out.

Taylor Trammell homered twice for Seattle, which improved to 10-2 in its last 12 games. Paul Sewald got one out for the win, and Kendall Graveman worked the ninth for his seventh save.

The White Sox lost AL MVP José Abreu when he was hit on his left knee by a pitch in the sixth. The team announced the first baseman had a bruised left knee and X-rays were negative.

The teams played 2½ innings Saturday before the game was postponed because of rain.

Outfielder Josh Naylor (right) lies on the ground as he is checked by a member from the Indians medical staff after colliding with teammate Ernie Clement. Stacy Bengs/Associated Press

Indians’ Naylor hurt in collision

Cleveland Indians right fielder Josh Naylor was carted off the field on a stretcher after colliding with rookie second baseman Ernie Clement during Sunday’s game in Minnesota.

Naylor and Clement converged in shallow right on a popup by the Twins’ Jorge Polanco in the fourth inning. Naylor went sailing in the air after the collision and his right foot got caught underneath him, twisting his foot the wrong way.

Naylor immediately called for medical attention and appeared to be in serious pain while writhing on the ground.

After being attended to for several minutes, Naylor was put in an air cast and left on a cart.

The ball glanced off Clement’s glove for a single. Clement was playing his seventh game in the majors.

Naylor, 24, has hit .253 with seven home runs and 21 RBIs in his first full season with Cleveland after being acquired in a trade from the San Diego Padres. He was replaced in the outfield by Bradley Zimmer.

Nationals starting pitcher Erick Fedde is on the 10-day injured list with an oblique strain. Carolyn Kaster/Associated Press

Nationals’ Fedde on injured list

Erick Fedde went on the 10-day injured list because of a mild oblique strain, and Washington manager Dave Martinez was unsure when the righthander would be ready to pitch.

“We’ll see how it goes the next few days,” Martinez said. “It’s something you’ve got to be careful about.”

Fedde is 4-4 with a 3.90 ERA in 11 starts. He threw 21 consecutive scoreless innings before giving up five runs in four innings in the Nationals’ 13-12 win over Philadelphia on Wednesday.

Fedde first felt an issue with his side the day after the game and underwent an MRI, Martinez said.

“He had no idea how he got it,” Martinez said.

The roster move was retroactive to Thursday. Fedde missed time earlier this season because he was on the COVID-19 injured list.

Washington recalled righthanded reliever Andres Machado from Triple-A Rochester, where he had a 2.63 ERA with 18 strikeouts in 13⅔ innings.

Max Scherzer allowed one run in six innings and passed two umpire inspections without a fuss, helping the Nationals beat the Marlins, 5-1, in Miami to earn a split of their four-game series.

Trea Turner and Josh Bell each hit a two-run homer in the sixth against Sandy Alcantara to break the game open.

Scherzer (7-4) struck out seven and lowered his ERA to 2.14. The three-time Cy Young Award winner, who has been animated in his unhappiness about baseball’s recent crackdown on sticky substances, underwent two brief checks at the end of innings with no complaint.

Shohei Ohtani's solo home run, his 25th of the season, helped the Angels beat the Rays. Douglas P. DeFelice/Getty

Ohtani, Angels drop Rays into second place

Shohei Ohtani hit his 25th homer and drove in three runs, and the Los Angeles Angels stopped a five-game losing streak by beating the Tampa Bay Rays, 6-4, in St. Petersburg, Fla.

Ohtani hit an opposite-field shot to left in the ninth off Pete Fairbanks. He also had a run-scoring double in the sixth and a tying RBI triple during the Angels’ two-run seventh inning.

Ohtani has 46 extra-base hits this season.

Phil Gosselin put the Angels up 5-4 with his leadoff homer in the eighth against Matt Wisler (1-3).

Tony Watson (3-3) worked one inning for the win, and Raisel Iglesias got four outs for his 13th save.

Brandon Lowe and Ji-Man Choi homered for the Rays, who had won four in a row.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (left) and Teoscar Hernandez smile after scoring on a double by Cavan Biggio in the Blue Jays' win. Joshua Bessex/Associated Press

Guerrero, Blue Jays stay hot

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. drove in two runs to raise his major league-leading RBI total to 66, and the Blue Jays beat the Orioles, 5-2, in Buffalo.

The Blue Jays tallied 12 hits in closing out a four-game series with their seventh win in eight games. Four of those victories came against the Orioles, who have dropped 16 of 18.

Toronto got two hits apiece from Guerrero, Cavan Biggio, Marcus Semien, Teoscar Hernández and Reese McGuire. It was the Blue Jays’ 34th game with 10 or more hits, matching the Astros for most in the majors.

Ross Stripling (3-4) earned his first win in four starts, allowing two runs and six hits in five-plus innings.

Phillies’ Wheeler on the money vs. Mets

Zack Wheeler threw seven scoreless innings against his former team, and the Phillies beat the Mets, 4-2, in New York to split a four-game series. Wheeler, who signed a five-year deal worth $118 million in December 2019 after spending his first seven seasons with the Mets, allowed four hits, walked two and struck out eight. His final strikeout was his 130th of the season, lifting him past the Dodgers’ Trevor Bauer for the NL lead. The Mets had runners at first and third in the first against Wheeler (6-4), who set down the next 11 batters. In the fifth, he retired Jeff McNeil on a flyball to center to strand runners at second and third . . . Kyle Muller earned his first career victory, Ronald Acuña Jr. and Austin Riley hit solo homers, and the Braves beat the Reds, 4-0, in Cincinnati to split a four-game series. Muller (1-1) who was recalled from Triple-A Gwinnett before the game to make his second career start, retired the first seven batters he faced and cruised through five scoreless innings, allowing one hit with a career-high nine strikeouts. Five relievers followed Muller, with only Shane Greene allowing a hit, to complete the two-hitter. Ender Inciarte’s catch against the wall in center robbed Joey Votto of an extra-base hit off Greene in the eighth . . . Keston Hiura homered, doubled and drove in three runs to back a sharp performance by Eric Lauer, and the Brewers beat the Rockies, 5-0, in Milwaukee for their fifth consecutive victory. Lauer (2-3) struck out six over six innings of two-hit ball. After the Rockies loaded the bases with two outs in the second, Lauer retired 13 of his last 14 batters. Omar Narváez also went deep as the NL Central-leading Brewers completed a three-game sweep and improved to 26-9 in day games, the best mark in the majors. All three games in this weekend series had afternoon starts.