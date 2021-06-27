Nate Eovaldi showing he can pitch in where the Red Sox need it most

“Perfect situation for him to get into a game,” Eovaldi said. “I was able to whisper in his ear a little bit and let him know how I wanted to pitch these guys.”

That familiarity was a big part of the reason manager Alex Cora gave the rookie his first start Saturday night.

Because they both live in the Houston area, Connor Wong caught Nate Eovaldi when baseball shut down because of the pandemic last year and again in the weeks leading up to spring training this season.

But catching a bullpen session with nobody watching is a lot different than a Saturday night showdown against the Yankees in front of a full house at Fenway Park.

“This place is electric,” Wong said. “The atmosphere tonight was incredible. It was great.”

Bet on seeing this combination again. Eovaldi pitched one of the better games of his career, allowing one run over 7⅔ innings as the Sox beat the Yankees, 4-2.

The big righthander didn’t allow a run until DJ LeMahieu homered with two outs in the eighth. Eovaldi allowed only six other hits, all singles, and struck out six without a walk.

It was the deepest Eovaldi has gone in a game since Aug. 4, 2018, also against the Yankees in what was his second start for the Sox.

Eovaldi pitched eight shutout innings that night. He missed that by one pitch Saturday but gave the Sox a chance to stay away from some tired relievers.

“We needed an outing like that where we were bullpen-wise,” Cora said. “It was a challenge tonight.”

The Yankees didn’t advance a runner to second base until the sixth inning when LeMahieu and Aaron Judge had one-out singles. Gary Sanchez, who has nine home runs in 25 career games at Fenway, was next.

Eovaldi located a slider down and Sanchez grounded into a double play.

“He was locked in,” Cora said.

Could Eovaldi make the All-Star team for the first time? He’s 8-4 with a 3.67 earned run average and has been a rotation pillar.

Wong caught Eovaldi like it was a game of catch back in Houston. Then when the Yankees threatened in the eighth and ninth innings, he maintained his composure.

A passed ball or a wild pitch would have changed the game. But Wong handled the pressure.

“I can’t say enough about how well he did back there,” Eovaldi said. “We were on the same page from the get-go.”

It had to be gratifying for the Sox to see that from one of the prospects they obtained in the Mookie Betts trade.

Wong is pretty much a full-time catcher now but has started 23 games at second base and eight at third base during his minor league career.

The University of Houston used him as a catcher and outfielder. Wong’s athleticism and good hands were evident on Saturday.

“There’s some calmness, right?” Cora said. “The way he sets up; he’s not panicking back there.”

Wong also collected his first big league hit with an opposite-field single in the second inning.

It was a much-needed start for a rotation that has looked like a wobbly Jenga tower given the recent performances by Martín Pérez, Garrett Richards, and Eduardo Rodriguez.

It’s clear the Sox don’t fully trust Pérez, who has averaged 4⅔ innings in his 15 starts. Cora had the bullpen up in the third inning Friday when Pérez was pitching with a lead. He was out of the game in the fourth.

Richards has pitched well once in his last six starts and looked all together lost in the last two without being able to use anything sticky on the ball.

Rodriguez pitched better than the results showed in his last two starts and has more than earned the right to keep getting chances.

The lefthander faces Yankees ace Gerrit Cole on Sunday afternoon in what should be a revealing game.

Chris Sale threw 45 pitches off the mound before the game on Saturday, the last 15 to hitters. He’s on a schedule that would have him back in late July.

But the Sox can’t stop there with improving their rotation.

Tanner Houck has pitched twice for Triple A Worcester since returning from a flexor muscle strain and struck out 12 in 6⅔ innings. He’s another game or two away from being a better option than Pérez or Richards.

Come Aug. 1, maybe sooner, the rotation could look a lot different. But any decisions will be made knowing Eovaldi is somebody they can rely on.

Peter Abraham