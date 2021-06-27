Opportunistic in man-up play, Scituate boys savor Division 2 South lacrosse title

Among the many reasons Scituate (11-4) outlasted the Hawks (8-7) was its ability to be opportunistic in man-up situations. The Sailors cashed in on all five of their man-ups, a large factor in Hanover being able to catch up and tie Scituate at several points, but never take an outright lead.

Despite the presence of just one senior on their roster, the seventh-seeded Sailors captured the Division 2 South title on their home turf Sunday in a 20-16 shootout against No. 13 Hanover to earn a date against West champion Longmeadow in a state semifinal Tuesday.

“I don’t think anybody could make a stop on defense in the second half,” Scituate coach Mark Puzzangara said. “Everybody was getting worn down on both teams. But special teams were big for us today. That was a big difference.”

The sectional title was the first for the Sailors since 2018, and the only senior, Pat DeMatteo, is a transfer from BC High — so the experience is new for everyone in the program.

And this fall, the MIAA is shifting to a statewide tournament format, so this year’s sectionals carry extra meaning.

“To have this be the last sectional final, at home, it means everything,” Scituate junior captain Chris Sullivan said. “You can’t beat it.”

The Sailors sprinted to a 3-0 lead 3:11 into the first quarter, including a goal 25 seconds in from FOGO Quinn Gannon, before allowing the Hawks to catch up and tie it at 5, 6 and 9-all.

Hanover closed its gap to within a goal, 14-13, 2:30 into the fourth quarter on a Dylan Rice strike, but Scituate kicked into overdrive to close the Hawks out with a 4-0 run in response.

Joe Cahill tallied five goals, followed by Jim Sullivan with four. Gus Beaudry had three goals and three assists and Gannon went 22-for-37 on the faceoff-X.