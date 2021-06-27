Red Sox thump Yankees to complete weekend sweep

It might have spoiled an Eduardo Rodriguez showing had it happened in his prior starts leading up to Sunday.

When Aaron Judge smoked his 17h homer of the season toward Lansdowne Street in the top of the sixth inning, the Rodriguez of 2021 seemed as if it was peering through the peephole.

For much of this year, Rodriguez’s 6.07 ERA prior to Sunday was in line with what he’s been. Additionally, there was also the Rodriguez who looked as if he finally found his footing only to sputter in the end.