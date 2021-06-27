Red Sox thump Yankees to complete weekend sweep

It might have spoiled an Eduardo Rodriguez showing had it happened in his prior starts leading up to Sunday.
When Aaron Judge smoked his 17h homer of the season toward Lansdowne Street in the top of the sixth inning, the Rodriguez of 2021 seemed as if it was peering through the peephole.
For much of this year, Rodriguez’s 6.07 ERA prior to Sunday was in line with what he’s been. Additionally, there was also the Rodriguez who looked as if he finally found his footing only to sputter in the end.
But neither showed up in Sunday’s 9-2 win against the Yankees which secured the Sox’ second sweep of the Yankees this season. It also vaulted the Sox (47-31) to first place in the AL East standings, a half-game ahead of the Tampa Rays (47-32), who were dealt a 6-4 setback by the visiting Los Angeles Angels on Sunday.
After the Judge homer, Rodriguez responded. He struck out Luke Voit, and induced a Giancarlo Stanton fly out and a Gio Urshela ground out to end the frame.
Rodriguez completed six innings, striking out eight without walking a batter.
The Sox blitzed Gerrit Cole, tagging him for six runs - five earned, all of which came by the homer. Kiké Hernández homered on the first pitch he saw in the first inning. Later on, Rafael Devers hit a three-run shot. J.D. Martinez then belted a solo shot off Cole in the third.
