Sam Mikulak leading US men’s gymnastics team and its talented young stars to Tokyo

Mikulak, a two-time Olympian at 28, had fallen on his final event, and his all-around total from two days of competition at these trials was only a small margin better than that of fifth-place finisher Brandon Briones. If the names had been announced in the order of placement, Mikulak would have been fourth on the list, but alphabetical order meant he felt the rush of relief before Wiskus got to experience the same joy. Mikulak took a moment to look around the room at his fellow national team members who will soon experience their first Summer Games. Alec Yoder, who excels on pommel horse, earned the individual spot in Tokyo and is a first-time Olympian, too.

ST. LOUIS - After the competition ended and the agonizing wait began, two gymnasts already had clinched spots on the US Olympic team, another felt confident in his chances, and the veteran of the group was left wondering whether he had done enough. And then these athletes heard their names called Saturday: Brody Malone, Yul Moldauer, Sam Mikulak and Shane Wiskus.

Mikulak was the only Olympic team member whose score at the trials was similar to those of the athletes who became alternates, but he couldn’t be left off the team - not with his high-bar routine, which may let him contend for an individual medal, and not with his wealth of experience. Despite his accomplishments, which include a world championship bronze on high bar, Mikulak wondered whether his fall on pommel horse doomed his chances for Tokyo. As he waited to hear his name, Mikulak said he thought, “Was that the one moment that blew it for me?” Then the concern vanished.

“Everything that I did leading up to this moment was worth it - being able to confront all the hard internal battles, making it through the pandemic,” said Mikulak, who has been outspoken about his mental health struggles. “My training has been up and down, injuries left and right, cortisones left and right. All of that weighed on me for so long, and then [during] this moment of waiting for 15 minutes to call the name.”

This will be Mikulak’s final Olympics, and he’ll lead the group with his maturity and experience. But the gymnasts who will join him in Tokyo have the talent required to get there.

Malone, of Stanford, has dominated this year as the breakout star of U.S. men’s gymnastics. He won the all-around title at the NCAA championships and then again at nationals. Malone, 21, delivered another steady performance at the trials. He earned an automatic spot on the Olympic team with his first-place finish. After Malone’s vault sealed his berth, he hugged his coach and showered him with gratitude.

“It’s everything we’ve all ever dreamed of,” Malone said.

Malone’s 171.600 all-around total, thanks to 12 hit routines during the competition, was three points higher than what Moldauer managed as the runner-up at 168.600. That was enough for the former Oklahoma standout, 24, to earn an automatic spot on the team because he also finished in the top three on at least three events, posting the top score on parallel bars.

Wiskus, who placed third with a 168.150, needed the selection committee to make his spot official. The 22-year-old entered the second day of competition in second place but dropped after Moldauer’s standout showing. Wiskus didn’t pay attention to the scores during the meet; he said he and Mikulak made a conscious effort to not look. “I still don’t even know what I got,” he said afterward. But he felt comfortable during the wait because he had hit all 12 of his routines.

The past year for Wiskus has been a whirlwind. After the coronavirus pandemic canceled the 2020 NCAA postseason, he had to train in the yard and then alone at local clubs. During his final year at Minnesota, the school announced plans to discontinue its men’s program after the season. He moved to the USOPC training center in Colorado so he could keep training there.

Wiskus, a member of the 2019 world championships team, entered this season as a top contender to make the Olympic squad. But after a solid two days of competition at nationals, he fell three times on high bar, his final event.

“This whole weekend has been a mental battle, trying to come back from national championships,” he said. “Just mentally working and putting the puzzle back together in my head for the last couple weeks.”

But he rebounded and finished the meet without major mistakes. On high bar, he earned the third-best score of the competition, behind only Malone and Mikulak.

“I’ve just been through the wringer,” Wiskus said. “Man, it’s just been a crazy year. You just can’t make this stuff up.”

The four athletes who made the team separated themselves from the rest at the trials, and so did Yoder. For the individual spot, the US team wanted an athlete who had strong medal potential on a specific apparatus. Entering the trials, Stephen Nedoroscik and Yoder seemed like top candidates because of their ability on pommel horse. Nedoroscik had a slight edge at nationals, but during the opening night here, Nedoroscik fell while Yoder, 24, hit both routines, earning the higher cumulative score.

That’s often what the trials come down to - who can hit their routines when the pressure is at its peak. And that’s what the Tokyo-bound athletes did.

Wiskus said he dropped to the ground when he heard his name. He hugged his coach. Then he was quickly occupied as staffers handed the Olympic team members matching red sweatsuits. They held flowers and were introduced in front of fireworks and flames. The weight of their accomplishment began to sink in.

Moments later, Wiskus still felt overwhelmed. “I don’t think I’ll be able to sleep tonight,” he said. If he does, he’ll wake up for the first time as an Olympian.