Facebook wins dismissal of monopoly lawsuits from federal government, states

(Bloomberg) -- Facebook Inc. won the dismissal of two antitrust cases filed by the federal government and a coalition of states when a judge threw out the lawsuits.

US District Judge James Boasberg in Washington on Monday granted Facebook’s request to dismiss the complaints filed last year by the US Federal Trade Commission and state attorneys general led by New York’s Letitia James.

With the ruling, Facebook has escaped — at least for now — the most significant regulatory threat to its business to emerge out of the wider crackdown on US technology giants.