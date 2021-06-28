Exam school committee moves toward plan giving priority to disadvantaged students

The panel is set to meet one final time on Tuesday night to complete its work, after an intense evening Monday during which members debated hotly contested ideas such as allocating exam school seats by lottery. After an abrupt and prolonged recess, the task force decided to suspend its discussion for a day.

With less than 24 hours to go to finalize recommendations, a Boston Public Schools task force Monday night was on the verge of embracing an option that would give disadvantaged students a priority in admission to the city’s elite exam schools and significantly reduce the role of test scores.

“We are about to make a very significant decision — a recommendation — that you know has . . . nearly our entire city on edge,” said Tanisha Sullivan, cochair of the task force and president of the Boston branch of the NAACP. She said the extra time “will give us an opportunity to just think over the next few hours.”

The task force is scheduled to present their recommendations to the School Committee Wednesday night.

Under the option gaining consensus before the meeting was suspended, grades would compromise 70 percent of the formula of determining which applicants qualify for seats at Boston Latin School, Boston Latin Academy, and the O’Bryant School of Math and Science. Test scores would account for 30 percent. That’s a significant departure from current practice, in which grades and test scores have equal weight.

Applicants from high-poverty schools would also receive a 10 percent bump in their composite score. All applicants then would be distributed across several tiers based on a variety of socioeconomic indicators, and seats would likely be allocated in rank order in ten rounds, beginning with applicants in the most disadvantaged tiers.

The task force has been working on the recommendations for about five months, an emotional process being watched closely by parents, elected officials, and civil rights advocates.

Boston has not permanently changed its admission criteria in more than two decades. The task force is charged with devising a new system that aims to increase the socioeconomic, geographic, and racial diversity of the exam schools.

Their work is the outgrowth of a temporary plan that the School Committee approved last October. That system dropped the admission test for one year due to the pandemic. Instead, admission decisions were based on grades, and seats were allocated largely by students’ ZIP codes, a move that boosted the diversity of accepted applicants, but ultimately reduced the portion of Asian and white applicants getting in.

A group of Asian and white parents, Boston Parent Coalition for Academic Excellence Corp., tried unsuccessfully in federal district court to block the temporary plan. The group returned to district court last week in an effort to convince the judge to reopen the case and permanently ban future use of ZIP code allocations in exam-school admissions.

But now a new measure — allocating seats to eligible applicants via lottery — is generating strong reactions from both opponents and supporters, even among task force members. The panel did not come to an agreement Monday on the lottery issue.

Michael Contompasis, cochair of the task force, made it clear Monday night that he would not support any proposal that included a lottery.

“I would strongly urge that this task force, not take a position on a lottery, as it happens to be a third rail in this city,” he said.

Zena Lum, a member and a Latin Academy parent, said she was leaning against a lottery.

“You could have one year where you might be really well balanced you can have another year where those those demographics are no longer balanced,” she said. “I think a lottery works if you’re in a homogeneous society but we know through these very many weeks and months of conversation that Boston is anything but a homogeneous society.”

Simon Chernow, a member who graduated this year from Latin Academy, disagreed, saying that a lottery could ensure diversity if it is used within each socioeconomic tier that applicants are placed into for seat assignments.

Member Rosann Tung, an academic researcher, made what she called a “last ditch argument for a lottery,” arguing that such a move would be “cutting edge” and “bold.”

She also advocated against a practice, adopted under the temporary admission plan this year, that reserved 20 percent of seats for students with the highest grades in rank order regardless of ZIP code, saying it unnecessarily sets “aside seats for those who already benefit the most from structural racism and capitalism.”

In public testimony, a Boston school administrator and an education advocate also spoke in favor of lotteries.

Sung-Joon Pai, a Charlestown High School administrator with two children in the system, said he was disappointed when some task force members advocated to drop lottery from consideration.

“To be honest I became incredibly angry because I felt like I was watching how systemic oppression stays in place,” he said.





























