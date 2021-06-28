Fall River man arrested after allegedly driving onto Castle Island bike path

A 37-year-old man from Fall River was arrested Monday afternoon after driving erratically onto the bike paths on South Boston’s Castle Island, State Police said.

A state trooper tried to stop the driver — identified by police as Jovan Brown — near Day Boulevard just before 2:30 p.m. for allegedly driving at high speeds and weaving into oncoming lanes, State Police said. Brown continued to drive into the Castle Island parking area and onto the bike paths near Fort Independence, according to State Police.

The driver eventually stopped the silver Chevrolet Malibu and got out of the vehicle while talking on a cellular phone, after which he was taken into police custody without further incident, State Police said.