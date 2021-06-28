Hoops and Homework offers summer enrichment to Framingham kids

Hoops and Homework has undergone several changes recently, from an expanded facility to a new program director: Framingham native Kevin Lopez. Prior to his work with Hoops and Homework, Lopez was a youth programs coordinator for MassHire Metro South/West Careers.

Hoops and Homework, a Framingham-based nonprofit that provides academic support and enrichment activities to underserved local children, hopes to help them catch up to their typical learning level this summer through an all-day academic and enrichment program.

After a year of Zoom school and isolation, many kids are more than ready to spend the summer together playing and learning.

“I just want to influence change, as best possible, be active in it, let the kids see someone that looks like them,” Lopez said in an interview.

Founder Herb Chasan said the organization chose Lopez for the position because of his history with the community and the organization.

“He’s well known in the community,” Chasan said. “He’s got a track record... He’s a wonderful role model for the kids.”

In February, Hoops and Homework also officially opened its expanded facility at 12 A Interfaith Terrace. It operates another center at 9 Pusan Road.

Dedicated to the memory of the late local developer Kevin Giblin, a longtime supporter of the program, the building allows Hoops and Homework to triple the number of children it serves in its all-scholarship program. The expansion was made possible through donations from Capital Group Properties, Brendon Properties and The Flatley Company.

The new summer program will be open to children ages 5 through 14, with a heavy focus on academic support. But it won’t be all work and no play. Kids will also have enrichment activities including swimming, science lessons from the Massachusetts Audubon Society, and basketball. The program will take place both indoors and outdoors.

The program specifically targets children in Framingham’s low-income neighborhoods, and only local children who fall within certain income guidelines may participate.

Those interested in seeing if they qualify for the program can go to www.hoopsandhomeworkinc.com to apply.

























