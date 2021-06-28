The intersection of AAPI and LGBTQ+ identities

I was recently out with my girlfriend and two friends who are both butch and married. My girlfriend is white and femme and when she’s by herself she’ll often be straight-passing. But when we’re together, we’re very much a queer couple. A man was sitting outside an ice cream shop we were trying to enter. As we passed, he had his phone out and pointed at us, yelling, “Oh look, it’s the shameful Asian sex predator brigade!” over and over.

I was the only person in that group who was Asian. For him to see all of us as perverts was vitriolic. A large part of butch-femme history has been associated with the false belief that butches are failed men who take away women who could have been a part of straight society. Already, visibly queer, trans, and gender non-conforming people have been seen as sexually degenerate, and their behaviors criminalized. Being Asian only adds another layer of discrimination.

There have been times when my girlfriend and I will be getting food and the space will feel too white, cis, and straight. When we’re together in public, there’s a tension: will something happen, or something trigger something to happen? I’m always on high alert. I’ve learned to look at people’s eyes and faces—their glances may tell me I need to keep my guard up. It’s not like anyone’s cracking their knuckles at you but you just feel aware that this is a place that has a lot of power slated against me.

— Kotone, Japanese, Providence, R.I.

“Carrying so much intergenerational trauma also means that I have to wait to be myself.”

I would be less hesitant to identify as transgender if I did not feel so unsafe sometimes. Already, there’s a big part of Asian racialization and gender in which Asian men are emasculated and desexualized and Asian women are hypersexualized. (Think K-pop and the Atlanta spa shootings). It’s very difficult to explore transfeminism without feeling I’m already behind on performing gender and on challenging these stereotypes. My parents almost assume by default that no matter how “strangely” I might look to them or how I behave, at the end of the day I will marry a woman and have children and carry on the family line.

I think a lot about like taking hormone therapy and other steps but also, I’m not ready. And that’s OK, too. Carrying so much intergenerational trauma also means that I have to wait to be myself. That I am continuing on my own path, even though I break so many of the traditions of my ancestors.

— Evan, Chinese-American, Providence, R.I.

“I didn’t even know the Korean words for queerness—only in English.”

A lot of my experiences in queer Asian communities have been tightly knit to Christian missionary work. Where I grew up in Missouri, there were a lot of Korean immigrants who attended Christian Church and shared strong ties with American missionaries. My mom is religious, too, and I only told her that I was lesbian through a letter.

I had been following a podcast called Nancy hosted by two queer Asians, Tobin Low and Kathy Tu, who help listeners write coming out letters to their parents in a five-step process. For Asians, “coming out” is different because certain communal and cultural values of “collectivism” and “safe spaces” are absent in our community. In my letter, I didn’t even know the Korean words for queerness—only in English.

Although my mom has never used the words “lesbian” or “gay” around me, I understand how she feels. Her status in the United States was dependent on her being able to adhere to social norms and to be a “respectable immigrant” much like many other Korean Americans.

— Kris Cho, Korean-American, Providence, R.I.

Michelle Liu is the cofounder of Red Envelope Stories, a website and newsletter that shares short essays about grappling with modern Asian diasporic identity.