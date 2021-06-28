Lawyer for teen shot by off-duty Pawtucket cop demands release of investigation

Patrolman Daniel Dolan Jr., who has been on the force for six years, has been on leave and under investigation since Wednesday night, when he accosted three teenage boys in their car and shot the 18-year-old driver.

PROVIDENCE — The lawyer for the teenage boy who was shot by an off-duty Pawtucket officer outside a West Greenwich pizza parlor last Wednesday is calling on the attorney general’s office to release their investigation, saying that the officer was involved in other violent arrests.

James B. Howe, the lawyer for the three teens, said they had no idea Dolan, who was in civilian clothes and following them in a white pickup truck, was a police officer or why he went after them.

Dolan shot Dominic Vincent, 18, in the left arm and “terrorized” him and his two friends, 18-year-old Vincent Greco and 17-year-old Joseph Greco, after following their car off the highway and into a parking lot, Howe said in a statement Monday morning. Some of the encounter was captured by surveillance videos at Wicked Good Pizza, where the teens were stopping to pick up a pizza.

Off-duty Pawtucket police officer shot a teen driver in West Greenwich, R.I.

Surveillance video from the pizza place shows a black Audi turning slowly into the lot with its blinker on. A white pickup truck with a black bed quickly pulls in beside it, and a man wearing a baseball cap and casual clothing jumps out of the a truck, draws a handgun, and strides over to the Audi. No one exits the car, which backs out of the lot as Dolan approaches it with his gun drawn.

The video also clearly shows Dolan returning to his white truck and driving after the black sedan after the shooting, which took place off-camera but was heard by the teenagers who were working at the pizza place.

Kyle Bettie, the owner of Wicked Good Pizza, told the Globe that the incident rattled his young employees, one of whom opened the door as the gunman was walking in the parking lot.

Dolan is part of the Pawtucket Police Department’s community policing unit, according to a Facebook post by the department from May. He is on leave as police and the attorney general’s office also try to figure out what happened. So far, investigators have released few details about the encounter, other than that Dolan had worked a detail in Pawtucket and was driving home.

Howe also said he has uncovered evidence that Dolan was involved in “other brutal and violent arrests.”

Vincent is recovering from the gunshot wound at home. Dolan has not been charged with a crime, and there has been no response from the Pawtucket Police Department or the attorney general’s office, which is conducting the investigation with the state police and West Greenwich police.





Amanda Milkovits can be reached at amanda.milkovits@globe.com.