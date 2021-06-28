To live and die in Winthrop

They played basketball together the next six years and remained buddies for more than a half-century.

Nick was a quick guard, Dave a smooth forward who could leap.

“Dave could dunk in ninth grade,” Tsiotos said.

When Nick and Dave weren’t playing hoops, they were just hanging out. To Tsiotos’ big Greek family, Dave Green was family. When, as a boy, Dave announced he wanted to be a police officer, Nick’s dad, Dino, a former police officer, walked over and hugged him tightly.

Green hailed from one of the few Black families in Winthrop. His father, Ray Green Sr., was a World War II vet and everybody loved his mother, Ruthie. Dave Green looked up to his older brother, Ray Jr., the way younger siblings do. Ray Jr. was a gymnastics champion and National Honor Society member. He got into Cornell but went to Penn State for their gymnastics program.

“Their parents stressed hard work,” Tsiotos said. “And Ray and Dave worked hard at everything they did.”

Advertisement

There was something special about the Winthrop High class of 1972, which included Nick Tsiotos, Dave Green, and Mike Eruzione, who captained the US “Miracle on Ice” Olympics hockey team.

“Greatest athletic class, ever,” Tsiotos said. “Our basketball team was 17-1. The hockey team only lost two games. The baseball team only lost two games and football was 8-1.”

There was also something special about Winthrop back then, too, a tight-knit, ethnically diverse, working-class town, where the houses were so close together it made sense to get along with your neighbors. The class of ‘72 headed off to college or the service or a job, but most of them came back.

Tsiotos, who played at Suffolk University and professionally in Greece before coming home, said, “Dave had the grades to go to college, and the talent to play in college, but he wanted to serve, like his dad.”

Advertisement

So he enlisted in the Air Force, serving as an MP during the Vietnam War. When he got home, he joined the Metropolitan Police. When the Mets merged with the State Police, he became a trooper.

He was the prototypical cop. Fearless but courteous. To Dave Green, protect and serve was more than a motto.

“He became a police officer to help people, and he did that for 36 years,” Tsiotos said. “He was a man of charity and integrity.”

Tsiotos retired as a Boston Public Schools teacher in 2016, the same year Green retired, and the two old teammates saw more of each other. They often had coffee together at Winthrop Landing. But on Saturday morning, they drove to Piers Park in East Boston, to take in the stunning view of the city skyline across the inner harbor.

Later, on Saturday afternoon, Dave dropped by Nick’s house. He handed Nick’s wife, Nitsa, some fruit.

“Sit down and eat, David,” Nitsa said, because, like Nick’s mother Pauline before her, she was always trying to feed him.

Dave headed back home while Nick drove to Nahant.

An hour later, Nick got a frantic call from Nitsa who said there was an active shooter on Shirley Street.

Nick texted his friend: Be careful, there’s an active shooter on Shirley. Text me back.

Advertisement

But he never heard back.

“He was with his neighbors and heard the crash,” Tsiotos said, describing what he believes his old friend did that day. “Dave confronted the guy. I really believe this guy was going to go into houses and start killing people. Dave saved a lot of lives.”

Tsiotos is at a loss to explain the suspected motive, offered by District Attorney Rachael Rollins, that the man who shot Dave Green and another Air Force vet, Ramona Cooper, targeted them because they were Black.

“Dave didn’t have any hate in him,” he said. “Why would anyone hate a good man like Dave?”

That question hangs there, chillingly, like a puff of gunsmoke.

Kevin Cullen is a Globe columnist. He can be reached at kevin.cullen@globe.com.