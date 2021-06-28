McKee’s administration commits $300,000 needed to continue WaterFire

Approximately $300,000 was authorized Monday during the meeting to be given to WaterFire. About $150,000 will be transferred immediately and the remaining money will be authorized next month. The money will come from the interim chief marketing officer’s tourism budget at the state’s Commerce department.

PROVIDENCE — Just days after the news broke that WaterFire, a beloved arts installation that draws large crowds to downtown Providence each year, was in danger of going under , Governor Dan McKee’s administration said Monday during a Commerce meeting that the state would provide the financial support that the organization needs to stay afloat.

Commerce Secretary Pryor said during the meeting that the state has been in touch with leaders of WaterFire recently about their attempts to secure funds to continue to the annual event.

“WaterFire is one of our most renowned events,” said Pryor. He said people from around the region, and around the world, come to Providence for the event.

But on Saturday, the Providence City Council Finance Committee opted not to provide WaterFire with $300,000 in federal funds.

WaterFire’s funding typically comes from a mix of private and public money, but WaterFire organizers said they asked for this boost from the state so they could approach potential private donors.

“We know that we are going to get an economic return with the ad spend,” said Matt Sheaff, who has been serving as the interim chief marketing officer for tourism in Rhode Island. He is also a spokesman under the McKee administration.

There will also be a celebration dedicated to first responders during the annual event. The details of this dedication is not yet known. The schedule for future events will be determined at a later time, according to Pryor.

“We’ve been really focused on reopening Providence... WaterFire is an economic engine for us,” said McKee.

After the City Council refused to provide the money from the federal American Rescue Plan Act funding, WaterFire founder Barnaby Evans said the organization was in danger of existing in the future.

“It would endanger WaterFire’s ability to continue,” Evans said. “The bottom line is we are in a pretty fragile state. Even with the $300,000, it was going to be pretty close. Without it, I don’t know how we will continue.”

WaterFire Providence, which is known to be the “face of Providence’s tourism scene” had to halt its lightings during the pandemic. The organization was hoping to use federal funds to help restart events and drive business to downtown’s restaurants, bars, and hotels, Evans said.

Alexa Gagosz can be reached at alexa.gagosz@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @alexagagosz.