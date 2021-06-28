Mike Gravel, Springfield native who became a US senator in Alaska, dies at 91

After a stint in the Army, and driving a taxi to finance his bachelor’s degree at Columbia University, Mr. Gravel heeded a message from his brother in Alaska, who wrote in a letter: “This is the place to be.”

Though he often argued politics with an uncle and handed out campaign literature for local candidates as a teenager, he would find his own political fortune some 4,400 miles away from his Western Massachusetts hometown.

Mike Gravel once recalled that when he was a boy of 12 in Springfield, his parents and siblings started calling him “our politician.”

Hopping in a car, Mr. Gravel grabbed a jar of peanut butter and a loaf of bread as he passed through in Seattle and slept nights in his vehicle en route to Anchorage. He told the Globe that he arrived with 20 cents to his name and a quarter tank of gas.

Mr. Gravel, who as a Democratic US senator from Alaska read the Pentagon Papers into the Congressional Record in 1971 and later launched unsuccessful longshot campaigns in the 2008 and 2020 presidential elections, died Saturday at his Seaside, Calif., home. He was 91 and his daughter, Lynne Mosier, told The New York Times that the cause was myeloma.

In his adopted home state, Mr. Gravel played a key role in legislation to build the Trans-Alaska Pipeline System, which brings crude oil from Alaska’s North Slope to the ice-free port of Valdez.

Formally proposed in 1969, the project initially was slowed or blocked in federal courts over environmental questions. As a freshman US senator, Mr. Gravel proposed legislation in 1973 to exempt the project from further court intervention under the National Environmental Policy Act.

Backed by the Nixon administration, his measure passed, 50-49, with Vice President Spiro Agnew casting the deciding vote. Gaining House approval, the pipeline quickly made oil the cornerstone of Alaska’s prosperity, after the oil began flowing in 1977.

Mr. Gravel’s support of the pipeline, which began when he was serving in Alaska’s state Legislature, buoyed his political fortunes as well. Originally elected to the US Senate in 1968, he was reelected in 1974, in part because of support at home for the pipeline.

By then he also had achieved popularity among some constituents, and notoriety among others, for his actions publicizing and publishing the Pentagon Papers, the 7,000-page US Defense Department’s report on the nation’s early involvement in Vietnam and the war.

An opponent of the war after he was elected, Mr. Gravel was preparing a one-senator filibuster in 1971 to prevent the US government from renewing the draft.

The New York Times and Washington Post each published excerpts of the Pentagon Papers before receiving federal court restraining orders. Daniel Ellsberg, a former Rand Corp. military analyst who had worked on the study, also had tried to leak the report to liberal members of Congress.

In his 2008 memoir, “A Political Odyssey: The Rise of American Militarism and One Man’s Fight to Stop It,” Mr. Gravel wrote that he realized reading the Pentagon Papers aloud would fill time in his filibuster and publicize the war’s horrifying details.

Convening an obscure subcommittee he chaired, Mr. Gravel began reading summaries of the papers on June 29, 1971. After about three hours, he reached an emotional crescendo shortly after 1 a.m. with his own brief speech against the war: “Arms are being severed. Metal is crashing through human bodies because of the public policy this government and all of its branches continue to support.”

Breaking down in tears, he stopped and said he was “physically incapable of continuing any longer.”

The remaining text in his possession was entered into the record, and on June 30, the US Supreme Court ruled in favor of the newspapers in a landmark victory for press freedom.

Later that year, the Beacon Press in Boston published a four-volume set of the Pentagon Papers, billed as Mr. Gravel’s edition, which included 95 percent of the report.

“I hope the publication of these documents will serve as a catalyst to cause people to demand that they be allowed to act in the governmental decision-making process,” he said then.

The third of five siblings, Maurice Gravel was born in Springfield on May 13, 1930, to Alphonse Gravel and Maria Bourassa Gravel.

His parents were French Canadian immigrants from Quebec, and Mr. Gravel did not speak English until he was in elementary school. On his website, he said that years later he realized that as a boy he had “suffered from severe dyslexia; the flipside to that disability was a focus on memory development and a talent to speak extemporaneously.”

His father ran a house painting and general contracting business, in which Mr. Gravel and his older brothers worked.

After graduating from Assumption, a prep school in Worcester, Mr. Gravel spent his freshman year at Assumption College, supporting his studies with work as a janitor and a golf course caddy.

He lived at home his sophomore year while working full time and attending American International College in Springfield. Then he spent 1951 to ’54 in Army intelligence, stationed in Germany and France.

Returning home, he finished his economics degree at Columbia University with a new name — Mike. He told the Globe he had always disliked his nickname “Mo.”

Moving to Alaska in 1956, he built a career in real estate sales and began running for office, losing races for the state’s territorial Legislature and the Anchorage City Council before winning a House of Representatives seat after Alaska achieved statehood, in 1959. Mr. Gravel also served as House speaker.

He lost a bid for the US House in 1966, and then defeated US Senator Ernest Gruening in the 1968 Democratic primary, going on to win the general election.

“Every time I lost, I just up and started over,” he told the Globe. “Losing has a certain value. You analyze what you did so you only do the good things next time.”

In 1980, Mr. Gravel was defeated in the US Senate Democratic primary by Clark Gruening, the grandson of Ernest, who then lost the general election to Frank Murkowski, a Republican.

Mr. Gravel’s first marriage, to Rita Martin, ended in divorce. He married Whitney Stewart In 1984.

In addition to his wife, who lives in Seaside, and his daughter, who lives in Austin, Texas, Mr. Gravel’s survivors include a son, Martin of Parker, Colo.; two sisters, Marie Lombardi and Sister Marguerite Gravel; four grandchildren; and a great-grandson.

Information about a memorial service was not immediately available.

In the 2008 Democratic presidential primary, Mr. Gravel caused a stir in an April 2007 debate when he claimed the other candidates “frightened” him because they refused to disavow the use of nuclear weapons against Iran.

“Tell me, Barack, who do you want to nuke?” he asked Barack Obama, then a US senator from Illinois.

“I’m not planning on nuking anybody right now, Mike,” Obama replied.

“Good,” Mr. Gravel said, “then we’re safe for a while.”

He eventually dropped out of the race, and even at that early point he acknowledged that his campaign funding was slim.

“We stayed in a $55 motel,” he told reporters after the debate. “I’ll hitchhike to the next debate if I have to.”

Bryan Marquard of the Globe staff contributed to this report, which includes material from The Associated Press, The New York Times, and The Washington Post.