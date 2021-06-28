R.I.-born chef to appear on reality show ‘Below Deck’ Monday night

Born in Rhode Island, Shea said he knew since he was 12 years old that he wanted to turn his love for cooking into a career. His mother ran what was once the East West Center of Rhode Island (a macrobiotic cooking school) in the 1980s. He grew up in Warwick and attended Toll Gate High School, where he followed the culinary vocational program.

PROVIDENCE — Matthew Shea was born in the sailing hub of New England, and will now bring his culinary skills to the kitchen of the 60-yard mega yacht “Lady Michelle” in a new season of “ Below Deck: Mediterranean .” The show premieres on Monday at 9 p.m. on Bravo.

He went on tour with Greenpeace, which was his first experience in the galley, after he was hired as an assistant to a classically trained French chef who became his mentor.

Shea is a new member of the reality show, now in its sixth season, but has previously served famous clients like Hugh Jackman and Rupert Murdoch, in addition to other “top one-percenters of the world,” according to his bio.

The “Lady Michelle” is one of the show’s most expensive yachts ever. According to the Burgess Yachts chartering site, it will cost about $275,000 per week during the summer and up to $310,000 per week during the winter season. The ship can sleep up 13 guests in six cabins, as well as13 crew members, and features sun deck, gym, and jacuzzi. Guests can also use various water toys, such as wave runners, waterskis, and a waterslide.

It’s for sale, too: The International Yacht Company has the Lady Michelle listed for $19.5 million, which is a slight decrease from when Burgess listed it for $21.5 million in October 2018.

Shea will be one of the crew members the show will follow as they cater to clients sailing to various locations in the Mediterranean. The crew and guests will head to Šibenik, which is the oldest native Croatian town along the Adriatic Sea.

In a screening released recently, a video shows that Shea injured his knee while unloading supplies for the yacht. He said at one point, “I don’t think I can do this properly,” though he apparently does go ahead with the season.









Alexa Gagosz can be reached at alexa.gagosz@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @alexagagosz.