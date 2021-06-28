Senator Reed wants more answers on these UFO sightings

Happy Monday and welcome to Rhode Map, your daily guide to everything happening in the Ocean State. I’m Dan McGowan and the perfect way to get through this upcoming potential heatwave is to binge-watch the new season of “Bosch.” Follow me on Twitter @DanMcGowan or send tips to Dan.McGowan@globe.com .

ICYMI: Rhode Island was up to 152,514 confirmed coronavirus cases on Friday, after adding 14 new cases. The most-recent overall daily test-positive rate was 0.2 percent. The state announced one new death, bringing the total to 2,725. There were 22 people in the hospital, and 621,678 residents were fully vaccinated.

We can all agree that “Independence Day” and “Space Jam” are two of the greatest movies of all time, but US Senator Jack Reed wants to know if he’s going to need to call in Will Smith and/or Bugs Bunny to save the planet.

US intelligence officials released a report Friday that found 143 incidents of reported unidentified aerial phenomena (UAP) between 2004 and 2021 still cannot be explained, and at least 18 cases showed “some unusual UAP movement patterns or flight characteristics.”

”Some UAP appeared to remain stationary in winds aloft, move against the wind, maneuver abruptly, or move at considerable speed, without discernable means of propulsion,” the report states. “In a small number of cases, military aircraft systems processed radio frequency (RF) energy associated with UAP sightings.”

The nine-page report concluded that the incidents probably lack a single explanation, except to state that they will likely fall into one of five categories when they are resolved: airborne clutter (like balloons), natural atmospheric phenomena (like ice crystals), US government programs, foreign adversary systems (like spy satellites), and other.

In a statement, Reed, who chairs the Armed Services Committee, said the incidents are a “real national security issue” that need to be examined.

“As this report makes clear, at this time we simply lack the information necessary to determine what these objects are and what they are doing,” Reed said. “So, we need to get that information. Let’s keep watching the skies, studying, and learning. If the government acquires evidence of things it can’t explain, let’s examine it from every angle and be forthright with the American people.”

⚓ WaterFire’s founder says the organization might not be able to continue if it doesn’t get funding fast. Read more.

⚓ Roger Williams University School of Law this fall will become one of the few law schools in the country to require that students take classes about race and the law. Read more.

⚓ Rhode Island ultramarathon runner Jeremy Howard was on track to beat the fastest known time on Vermont’s Long Trail without assistance. But the unforgiving conditions eventually took a toll on his mind and body, stopping him 14.6 miles from the end of the 273-mile course. Read more.

⚓ This week’s Ocean State Innovators Q&A is with Diana Perkins, who helped design the LapSnap, which allows wheelchair users to accomplish tasks more independently, such as grocery shopping and laundry, while still being able to use both hands to maneuver their wheelchair. E-mail Alexa Gagosz with suggestions for this weekly interview. Read more.

⚓ Economy: Is it time for the dollar to go digital? Read more.

⚓ Work: As the pandemic wanes, people across industries are reassessing their careers, confronting burnout, and quitting their jobs. Read more.

⚓ Crime: This New Hampshire summer camp vows to “make good boys better,” but law enforcement is now investigating sexual abuse claims against a former counselor. Read more.

⚓ Sports: The Red Sox proved they’ve got something special in another sweep of the Yankees. Read more.

⚓ Governor Dan McKee and Rhode Island’s congressional delegation will be in Smithfield at 10:30 a.m. to celebrate the completion of 42 new affordable rental homes.

⚓ The Rhode Island Commerce Corporation meets at 4:30 p.m. Here’s the agenda.

⚓ Several firearms-related bills are on the agenda for both the House and Senate Judiciary Committees.

