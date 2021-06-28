Teen charged in connection with man found dead in Duxbury pond

A 19-year-old Duxbury man is facing criminal charges stemming from another man’s death in that town early Monday, officials said.

In a statement Monday afternoon, Plymouth District Attorney Timothy J. Cruz’s office said a man, whom authorities didn’t identify, was pulled from Island Creek Pond around 2 a.m. Responding Duxbury police and firefighters, prosecutors said, located a “male subject” who was “submerged in the pond.” He was later pronounced dead at Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital-Plymouth.

As a result of the investigation, Cruz’s office said, 19-year-old Jack Callahan was arrested later in the day Monday. He was expected to be arraigned Monday afternoon in Plymouth District Court, according to the statement.