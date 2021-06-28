Teen charged in connection with man found dead in Duxbury pond

A 19-year-old Duxbury man is facing criminal charges stemming from another man’s death in that town early Monday, officials said.
In a statement Monday afternoon, Plymouth District Attorney Timothy J. Cruz’s office said a man, whom authorities didn’t identify, was pulled from Island Creek Pond around 2 a.m. Responding Duxbury police and firefighters, prosecutors said, located a “male subject” who was “submerged in the pond.” He was later pronounced dead at Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital-Plymouth.
As a result of the investigation, Cruz’s office said, 19-year-old Jack Callahan was arrested later in the day Monday. He was expected to be arraigned Monday afternoon in Plymouth District Court, according to the statement.
Information on the specific charges wasn’t immediately available, and it wasn’t clear if Callahan had hired a lawyer.
