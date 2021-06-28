Top officials overseeing R.I.’s Eleanor Slater Hospital put on leave, resign

Jennifer White, the CFO of the Department of Behavioral Healthcare, Developmental Disabilities and Hospitals, had also previously served as the interim CEO of Eleanor Slater Hospital. The administration of Gov. Dan McKee, which announced the move to put her on leave, said it could not comment further about it.

“Ensuring high-quality patient care at Eleanor Slater Hospital is a top priority for BHDDH and the Administration and we are committed to identifying a strong candidate for the position of Chief Medical Officer,” Matt Sheaff, a spokesman for the McKee administration, said in an email. “An announcement on filling this position will be made in advance of the date mentioned above.”

The personnel moves come about a week and a half after an unannounced inspection by The Joint Commission, which accredits hospitals in the U.S. The review found a number of problems with the safety of the decrepit buildings themselves, and a patient who was left outside stuck in a pothole. The only reason one unit had three nurses on the day of the inspection, instead of two, was because the inspectors were there, one employee told them. The Joint Commission issued a preliminary denial of accreditation. McKee said he was “disturbed and frankly disgusted” by the findings.

The state-run hospital, which has campuses in Burrillville and Cranston, has been the focus of ongoing scrutiny for months over patient care and finances. Patients across the campuses have complex medical or psychiatric needs. Some are on ventilators. Others have been ordered by the courts for mental health treatment.

The state has faced questions about the on-again, off-again billing of the Medicaid program, something that was put in jeopardy because the state has been out of compliance with rules saying a facility can’t bill the program if it has more psychiatric patients than medical patients.

McKee’s predecessor, Gina Raimondo, had unveiled plans to build a new nursing home at the site in Burrillville and close some of the buildings in Cranston. State officials argued at the time that Eleanor Slater facilities were outdated — using paper records, for example — and didn’t meet the needs of any patients there.

Unions representing workers at Eleanor Slater have opposed those plans, and local lawmakers have added to the criticism. McKee has put them on hold as his administration does its own review.

