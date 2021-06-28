‘He was trying to keep others safe,’ says brother of retired state trooper who was slain in Winthrop

At the time, Aria Green said, he was at a movie theater, having missed officers’ calls multiple times, and he “almost collapsed” when he heard his brother had been killed.

Aria Green, 70, Green’s brother, said a law enforcement official had reached out to him on Saturday with the devastating news that his brother had died.

WINTHROP - A grieving sibling of retired State Police Trooper David L. Green, one of two Black people fatally shot Saturday in this city by a 28-year-old man who authorities said espoused racist and antisemitic views, on Monday described his slain brother as a “hero” who died trying to keep others safe.

”My brother, he was in law enforcement for 36 years, I think, either with the military, or with the feds or with the troopers, you know, and not so much as a scratch, so to speak, he retired and then for something to happen, especially here in Winthrop,” Aria Green, a Winthrop native, said.

He said he believed his brother was trying to jump the shooter when he was killed.

“I believe David could have left the scene if he wanted to. He had the opportunity but I think he was trying to stop this guy from doing any more damage, shooting any more people,” he said. “He was a hero to me. He was just that type of person. I think the word hero has been kind of overused and used for just about anything. You play sports, you’re a hero, but Dave was a hero. He was the type of person that would help anybody without being asked, without hesitation. And obviously you know being in law enforcement for 35, 36 years, he put himself on the line daily, and he had no problems with that and he liked doing that. He liked helping people, and he was good with helping people.”

Aria Green said he’s thankful for the selfless legacy his brother leaves behind.

“I’m thankful that my brother was in law enforcement and protected the community, and I’m thankful for the police officers responded to take down that person,” he added. “And I just want people to remember that my brother was not only a brave person but he was a very kind and good person. He wanted to help people. I think everyone’s gonna miss him. He’s gonna leave a big hole in this community.”

Aria Green posed for a portrait on the steps of his brother, retired State Police Trooper David L. Green’s home in Winthrop on Monday. Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff

Earlier Monday, Bill Leach, David Green’s neighbor, said he and Green were standing outside in his yard when they heard a crash Saturday afternoon.

Leach said Green informed him that the crash was so loud they needed to check what had happened, so he and Leach walked down Shirley Street, where they saw Allen fatally shoot his first victim, Air Force Staff Sergeant Ramona Cooper, 60.

Leach said that’s when Green grabbed Leach, turned him around, and “yanked him into the alleyway.”

At the command of a responding police officer, Leach said, he and another neighbor eventually took cover at a corner.

“I looked up and the [shooter] was standing right beside us,” Leach said. “I looked at him and I just shut my eyes because I didn’t want to see it coming. I’m thinking he’s shooting everybody.”

Leach heard an officer yell at Allen to drop his weapon and then saw an officer shoot him. When Leach went to tell Green, he said he found him laying on the ground and yelled for help.

Leach’s account followed a statement issued Sunday by Assistant US House Speaker Katherine Clark, who called the slayings an act of “hate-fueled violence.”

“I am heartbroken and outraged by yesterday’s tragedy in Winthrop,” Clark, a Melrose Democrat, said in a statement issued Sunday.

Her office released the statement one day after 28-year-old Nathan Allen crashed a stolen truck into a home on Shirley Street and then fatally shot Cooper and Green before a police officer shot Allen.

“I mourn with David Green and Ramona Cooper’s families and friends who are now living with unspeakable loss,” Clark said. “And I want to thank the first responders and police officers who bravely intervened and controlled the situation before more lives were taken.”

During a briefing Sunday, Suffolk District Attorney Rachael Rollins said the murders of Cooper and Green were being investigated as hate crimes, after officials found troubling antisemitic and racist statements written by Allen.

“While some details are still unknown, we have learned that our community has been targeted by hate-fueled violence, a reality that is far too common in America,” Clark said in the statement. “The shooter was motivated by anti-Semitism and racism and was ready to inflict even greater harm on our community.”

Clark added that the community must soundly reject such hateful ideology.

“In this time of mourning, we must stand together and reject these abhorrent values,” she said. “Hate has no place here or anywhere.”

Cooper was shot three times in the back by Allen, who fired seven rounds into Green’s head, neck, and torso, according to Rollins.

Allen died Saturday after exchanging gunfire with a Winthrop police sergeant who had responded to the chaotic scene, which unfolded in front of terrified residents, including children.

Also Monday, state Representative Tim Whelan, a retired State Police sergeant, said via Facebook that Allen’s heart was filled with “pure evil.”

“Prayers are extended from my family to the families of both Ramona Cooper and Trooper Dave Green, who were murdered Saturday in Winthrop by a man whose heart was filled with pure evil,” Whelan, a Republican who represents parts of the Cape, wrote Monday. “Staff Sergeant Cooper, was a US Air Force veteran and Trooper Green (also a USAF veteran) served our Commonwealth for 36 years. May the Lord bring strength and comfort to their families and friends in this time of mourning.”

During a Sunday press conference at the scene, Rollins pledged to find out what triggered the deadly violence. She said investigators believe Allen acted alone.

“This is a sad day. These two people protected our rights. They fought for us to be safe and to have the opinions that we have, and they were executed yesterday,” Rollins said. “And we will find out why, and find out more about this man who did this.”

The truck, which Allen stole from a plumbing company, crashed into a home near the corner of Cross and Shirley streets shortly before 3 p.m. Saturday, according to police.

On Monday, Black Lives Matter signs were displayed at the crash site.

Allen fled the truck, jumped over a fence, and shot Cooper and Green a short distance from the wreck, officials said over the weekend. Fire Chief Paul Flanagan said Saturday that the crime scene covered about a quarter of a mile.

During the subsequent police investigation, officials found “troubling white supremacist rhetoric” handwritten by Allen, Rollins said Sunday. The statements included antisemitic and racist statements against Black individuals, she said.

In a written statement Sunday night, Rollins said Allen, who drew swastikas, wrote about the “superiority of the white race” and of “whites being ‘apex predators’.”

In the statement, Rollins said Allen had a doctorate, was married, and employed. To all external sources he likely appeared unassuming, she said.

“There is a growing national, and global, problem with extremism and white supremacy. The FBI believes the most serious domestic violent extremist threat comes from ‘racially or ethnically motivated violent extremists, specifically those who advocated for the superiority of the white race,’ ” Rollins said.

During his rampage, Allen walked by several people who were not Black, and they were not harmed, Rollins said.

“They are alive, and these two visible people of color are not,” Rollins said, later adding, “It was a tragedy that it was two people; it could have been many, many more.”

Rollins, when asked if Green died a hero by entering the fray with Allen, responded, “Absolutely.”

“He was heroic, in the 36 years he gave to law enforcement, just as Ramona Cooper, serving our country in the Air Force, was a hero as well,” Rollins said. “It’s just a really tragic day in Winthrop.”

