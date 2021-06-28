Witness recounts harrowing moment when police killed gunman in Winthrop shooting

“We got to about right here, and we heard ‘Get down! Get down! Hit the ground!’” said 54-year-old Kim Carrillo during an interview Monday near the corner of Veterans Road and Shirley Street, close to where Allen was killed after fatally shooting Air Force Staff Sergeant Ramona Cooper, 60, and retired State Police Trooper David L. Green, 68.

WINTHROP - A woman on Monday grew emotional as she recounted the moment when a police sergeant in this city on Saturday fatally shot 28-year-old Nathan Allen, shortly after Allen had killed two Black people in their 60s in an ambush that authorities are investigating as a hate crime.

“And we, me and [neighbor] Bill [Leach] stood right in here on the ground,” Carrillo said. “The cop was right behind the truck. He must’ve known the guy [Allen] was behind us. We knew anyway because we heard the shots” that had just killed Cooper and Green.

“We couldn’t move, he was right there, the kid,” Carrillo said of Allen, as she fought back tears. “But then the officer yelled ‘drop it,’ but we were still right there. We couldn’t get down, that was our only spot, right there. And then [Allen’s] clip got jammed. So the officer must’ve known that.”

She said Allen was “running right at him. He went right at the officer. He went right past us. ... He didn’t touch us. He looked right at us.”

Carrillo said Allen “just went toe-to-toe with the cop. He could’ve killed us. ... The shooter [Allen] got shot right in the middle” of the road. “The cop saved our lives.”

The officer who killed Allen, Carrillo said, didn’t open fire immediately.

“He gave him a chance,” she said. “He said, ‘drop your weapon, drop your weapon.’ And he [Allen] looked right at us. ... You had to be here to have seen it.”

Allen, she said, had been carrying two guns at the time.

“And then he had, one clip came out, maybe it was quick, he knew what he was doing,” she said. “Loaded it right up, eight shots. Boom boom boom. Now his clip got stuck.”

That allowed the officer to take action, she said.

“Bang, he shot him,” Carrillo said. “The kid went down right here.”

On Sunday, Winthrop police Chief Terence Delehanty told reporters that the sergeant who was involved in the confrontation with Allen has been released from the hospital. Delehanty said the sergeant, who was not named, was “extremely heroic” during the incident.

The sergeant has been placed on administrative leave during the investigation according to procedure, a spokeswoman said.

“He isolated a significant threat to this community and ended that threat,” Delehanty said. “It’s something we don’t wake up in the morning wishing to do.”

Rollins praised the responding police sergeant for “saving many more lives in Winthrop.”

Material from prior Globe stories was used in this report, and Travis Andersen of the Globe Staff contributed.

