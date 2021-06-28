A look at the revelations from several new books about the Trump administration

Here’s a look at the incendiary exchanges that have come to light in recent days.

The snippets provide an inside look at explosive encounters between members of Trump’s Cabinet and White House officials on the Jan. 6 insurrection, the November election, and protests against racism and police brutality in some American cities.

A number of new books about the Trump administration are set to publish in the coming months, and excerpts released in recent days reveal former president Donald Trump’s thinking in high-pressure moments during his term and document contentious exchanges among some of the highest-ranking government officials.

“Frankly, We Did Win This Election: The Inside Story of How Trump Lost”

An excerpt from a forthcoming book by Wall Street Journal reporter Michael Bender reveals that during Oval Office meetings, Trump suggested the military intervene violently in protests in Seattle and Portland last summer, prompting pushback from the country’s top general.

The conversations outlined in the excerpts, which were obtained by CNN, include Trump discussing videos of police physically engaging with protesters and saying he wanted to see more of that, the book alleges.

“That’s how you’re supposed to handle these people,” Trump reportedly said to his top law enforcement and military officials, according to the book. “Crack their skulls!”

Trump also said he wanted the military to go in and “beat the [expletive] out” of the protesters, the book says.

“Just shoot them,” Trump said multiple times, according to the excerpts.

Joint Chiefs Chairman General Mark Milley and Attorney General William Barr then pushed back on Trump’s comments.

“Well, shoot them in the leg, or maybe the foot,” Trump said in response, according to the excerpts. “But be hard on them!”

The excerpts also describe a contentious exchange between Milley and Stephen Miller, a senior adviser and close ally to the president. During a conversation in the Oval Office, Miller described the scenes on TV of the protests as similar to those that unfold in developing countries and said American cities had been turned into war zones, the book alleges.

“These cities are burning,” Miller reportedly said.

The comment enraged Milley, according to the book.

“Shut the [expletive] up, Stephen,” Milley said.

“Landslide: The Final Days of the Trump Presidency”

An excerpt of the book by journalist Michael Wolff describes discussions surrounding how the White House should respond as the Jan. 6 insurrection unfolded and Trump’s comments to advisers in the hours after the violence.

The snippet, published in New York Magazine on Monday, also reveals Trump saying he “didn’t mean it literally” when he said during his Jan. 6 speech before the breach of the Capitol that he would join his supporters in marching to the building.

A secret service agent approached White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows, who confronted Trump about the comments when he finished his speech. But the president seemed unsure what Meadows was referring to, according to the excerpt.

“How would we do that?” Meadows reportedly said to Trump. “We can’t organize that. We can’t.”

“I didn’t mean it literally,” Trump responded.

After the violent mob broke into the Capitol, Trump reportedly said in a phone call with an adviser that his supporters looked like “idiots,” according to the book.

“This looks terrible,” Trump told adviser Jason Miller hours after the violence. “This is really bad. Who are these people? These aren’t our people, these idiots with these outfits. They look like Democrats.”

As Miller began to push Trump toward committing to a statement that suggested the administration would cooperate with the incoming Biden administration, Trump also appeared to shirk responsibility for the attack on the Capitol.

“We didn’t tell people to do something like this,” Trump told Miller, according to the book. “We told people to be peaceful. I even said ‘peaceful’ and ‘patriotic’ in my speech!”

“Betrayal”

In a story published Sunday, former Attorney General William Barr tells ABC News’ chief Washington correspondent Jonathan Karl that he thought Trump’s claims of widespread election fraud were meritless.

In the interview, conducted for a forthcoming book by Karl and published in The Atlantic, Barr told Karl that he wasn’t surprised by the outcome of the November election, because he thought Trump would lose. He said he expected that Trump would approach him about the allegations of fraud.

Barr launched an unofficial inquiry into some of Trump’s claims, despite feeling that it wasn’t true.

“My attitude was: It was put-up or shut-up time,” Barr said. “If there was evidence of fraud, I had no motive to suppress it. But my suspicion all the way along was that there was nothing there. It was all [expletive].”

The interview details a heated conversation between Trump and Barr after Barr told an Associated Press reporter in December that there was not widespread fraud in the election that would have changed the outcome.

“I think you’ve noticed I haven’t been talking to you much,” Trump said to Barr, according to the interview. “I’ve been leaving you alone.”

Trump then asked Barr if he made those comments to the AP reporter, and Barr responded that he did.

“How the [expletive] could you do this to me? Why did you say it?” Trump asked him.

“Because it’s true,” Barr responded.

“You must hate Trump,” the president replied, referring to himself in the third person. “You must hate Trump.”

During the conversation, Trump referenced other examples of what he thought was election fraud, and Barr responded by calling the lawyers on the president’s team tasked with fighting the election results in court a “clown show.”

“You know, you only have five weeks, Mr. President, after an election to make legal challenges,” Barr said to him, according to the book. “This would have taken a crackerjack team with a really coherent and disciplined strategy. Instead, you have a clown show. No self-respecting lawyer is going anywhere near it. It’s just a joke. That’s why you are where you are.”

Trump reportedly responded: “You may be right about that.”

After the confrontation, Barr agreed to stay on as attorney general, but then regretted the choice to stick around, Karl reports. Two weeks later, Barr went to the White House to tell Trump he was going to resign.

Amanda Kaufman can be reached at amanda.kaufman@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @amandakauf1.