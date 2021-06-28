Mass. reports 7,920 new COVID-19 vaccinations

The total number of shots administered amounted to 89.5 percent of the 9,600,500 doses shipped to providers in the state so far, the Department of Public Health said.

The number of new vaccinations was fewer than on Sunday, when 36,410 were reported.

The number of coronavirus vaccinations administered in Massachusetts rose by 7,920 to 8,591,141, state officials reported Monday.

The total shots administered included 4,401,747 first shots and 3,914,750 second shots. Those who have gotten their second shot of the currently approved two-dose vaccines are considered fully vaccinated.

The state reported a total of 274,644 people who have received Johnson & Johnson’s one-shot vaccine.

The number of people fully vaccinated — with either two shots of the Moderna or Pfizer vaccines or one shot of the Johnson & Johnson — rose to 4,189,394.

