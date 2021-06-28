Portland, Seattle, and Canada break all-time records again amid historic heat wave

Seattle was up to at least 107 degrees Monday afternoon, surpassing the all-time record of 104 degrees set Sunday (which topped the previous mark of 103).

On Monday, Portland, Ore., soared to at least 115 degrees, the highest temperature in more than 80 years of record-keeping. It marked the third straight day the city had climbed to an all-time high. On Sunday, it hit 112 Sunday after reaching 108 Saturday, both of which broke the previous all-time record of 107.

The most severe heat wave in the history of the Pacific Northwest is near its climax. The National Weather Service had predicted it would be “historic, dangerous, prolonged and unprecedented,” and it is living up to its billing as it rewrites the record books.

Medford, Ore., tied its all-time record Monday of 115 degrees. So did Spokane, which soared to 108.

The extraordinary heat swelled north of the international border as Canada saw its highest temperature recorded for a second straight afternoon on Monday. The temperature in Lytton in British Columbia had reached 117.5 degrees just one day after it had surged to a record of 116 degrees. For perspective, Lytton's temperature matches the all-time high in Las Vegas.

The temperatures on Monday ran even hotter than Sunday in many areas, when all-time highs were numerous. Additional all-time highs could be set Tuesday, especially in the interior Pacific Northwest while some relief finally arrives closer to the coast.

The strength of the heat dome, or sprawling zone of high pressure centered near the U.S.-Canada border, promoting these temperatures is setting records and off the charts. Its intensity is so statistically rare that it might be expected only once every several thousand years on average. But human-caused climate change has made exceptional events such as this many times more probable.

"The past is no longer a reliable guide for the future. These events are becoming more frequent and intense, a trend projected to continue," tweeted the Oregon Climate Office.

Meteorologists have described the situation as "insane," "bonkers" and "incredible." The Weather Service in Seattle wrote that attempting to forecast heat this extreme is "disconcerting," because no analogous situation has occurred in the past.

Because of the heat wave's longevity, new record-long streaks for surpassing different temperature thresholds are also occurring. For example, Seattle has experienced triple-digit heat on three straight days for the first time on record.

Officials fear that the intensity and duration of the heat wave will lead to dramatic increases in heat-related illness and possibly fatalities in a region where many lack air-conditioning (more than half the homes in Seattle lack air-conditioning). Heat is the leading cause of weather-related deaths in the United States in a typical year.